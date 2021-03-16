Tumour-Induced Osteomalacia Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Tumour-induced osteomalacia or oncogenic osteomalacia is a rare paraneoplastic syndrome of bone which consist of osteomalacia or rickets induced by phosphaturic mesenchymal tumour (PMT). Tumour-induced osteomalacia diagnosed with an elevated level of blood fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23), phosphate and vitamin D-regulating hormone. According to Maastricht University Hospital research, paraneoplastic syndrome affects 8% of cancer patients. Tumour-induced osteomalacia consists of the PMT which is induced by the wastage of renal phosphates due to the secretion of phosphatonin-like factors which hinders in phosphate uptake, also the excessive FGF23 halts the renal absorption of phosphate, which eventually deteriorate the bone health and strength.

The Tumour-induced osteomalacia results in multiple biochemical malfunctioning such as elevated urine phosphate level (hyperphosphaturia) and low blood phosphate level (hypophosphatemia). The major PMTs are benign, with slower growth and small-sized. Tumour-induced osteomalacia is associated with the symptoms of chronic fatigue, musculoskeletal lethargy, muscle cramps, bone pain and severe demineralization and pathologic fractures. Tumour-induced osteomalacia is treated with the locating the tumours or if the PMTs are not possible to locate then, tumour-induced osteomalacia is treated with phosphate supplements, active calcitriol or alfacalcidol (Vitamin D) and several specific drugs such as Utragenyx.

The global market of tumour-induced osteomalacia is expected to grow gradually with the increasing research supported by the progressing R&D and diagnostic technologies, also the increasing collaboration of various research institutes and the dedicated database which provides rich information for the rarer diseases and drug approvals and clinical trial are supporting the tumour-induced osteomalacia market growth. Coronavirus pandemic has knocked the several economies and industries and has also jolted research and clinical developments of several rare diseases market including tumour-induced osteomalacia. The pandemic resulted in the massive imposition of lockdown, recession and financial losses. Patients with conditions like Tumour-induced osteomalacia patients were observed to have restricted access to medical care amid the pandemic threat. Also, the research funds were directed towards the coronavirus. Although, with the gradual alleviation of the economy and uplifting of lockdown are expected to bring the market back on track of growth.

The global tumour-induced osteomalacia market is driven by the escalating R&D, close collaboration of research institutes, recent successful clinical trials, drug approvals and pipeline drugs. The governments have dedicated funds for orphan drug research and rare diseases which also pushes the tumour-induced osteomalacia market growth. Research bodies and manufacturers are working with the deliberated focus to develop novel diagnostics and therapeutics for tumour-induced osteomalacia. Drugs such as recently FDA approved tumour-induced osteomalacia drug, Burosumab and fast track designated by FDA, BGJ398 is expected to drive the tumour-induced osteomalacia market growth prospects. However, several restraints decelerate the tumour-induced osteomalacia such as the high expenses of research which eventually adds cost to the diagnostics and treatment. The treatment of tumour-induced osteomalacia possess challenges such as lack of awareness, the dearth of knowledge among clinical professionals and patients since the disease is rare and only 500 cases reports since the first case reported in 1947, therefore limited data in the literature, restricted patient and clinical data. Tumour-induced osteomalacia drugs require repeated dosage and adverse reactions. Although, the overall tumour-induced osteomalacia market is expected to grow lucratively with a gradual pace with the advancing research and dedicated databases for rare diseases and increasing understanding of the disease pathophysiology.

The global tumour-induced osteomalacia market is segmented into treatment, diagnosis, end-user and regions.

By treatment, the global tumour-induced osteomalacia market is further segmented into:

Drugs Burosumab-twza Cinarcalcet

Supplements Calcium (Cinarcalcet, Vitamin D (Calcitriol or Alphacalcidio) Phosphorus

Surgery

By diagnosis, the global tumour-induced osteomalacia market is further segmented into:

Laboratories Elevated blood Fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF-23) Serum calcium, PTH, vitamin D Hyperphosphaturia (Secondary effects of the FDF-23) Hypophosphatemia (Secondary effects of the FDF-23)

Bone Scan Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computed Tomography (CT Scan)



Differential Diagnosis Vitamin D metabolism and deficiency Osteoporosis Renal Osteodystrophy Others



By end-user, the global tumour-induced osteomalacia market is further segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

The global tumour-induced osteomalacia market is expected to grow gradually further with the advancing research, drug approvals and clinical trials. By treatment, the segment of surgery is anticipated to lead the tumour-induced osteomalacia treatment, since surgeries are considered safer than the drugs for their adverse reactions, repeated dosages of drugs, effective tumour destructions, controlling the serum phosphate level and pain relief. By diagnosis, the bone scans are anticipated to dominate the segment with their sophisticated technology and high expenditure. By end-user, hospitals are expected to rule the segment with their highly advanced infrastructure and expenditure, diagnostics, patient care for tumour-induced osteomalacia and highly experienced medical professionals.

North America is anticipated to lead the global tumour-induced osteomalacia market with its highly advanced research infrastructure, diagnostics and treatment, close collaborations between research institutes and hospitals, dedicated funds and programs for rare disease research and orphan drugs development. Europe is anticipated holds the second-largest tumour-induced osteomalacia market with its sophisticated R&D and diagnostics technology and escalated investments into the research. Asia-Pacific tumour-induced osteomalacia market is anticipated to grow eventually with the progressing research infrastructure and investments of nations such as China and India. Latin America tumour-induced osteomalacia market is expected to have a very gradual growth with its awareness programs. The Middle East and Africa tumour-induced osteomalacia market are anticipated to be stagnant due to the underdeveloped research and healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness.

The key players of global tumour-induced osteomalacia market include Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech Co., Ltd., Kingdomway Nutrition, Inc., Amgen Inc., Forgo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Abbott, Solvay, GE Healthcare, Siemens and others.

