Transplant diagnostics market worth USD 5.5 billion : Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the transplant diagnostics market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the total market size.

Major Growth Drivers:

The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the increasing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics.

Expected Revenue Growth:

[227 Pages Report] The transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

An analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that product launches & enhancements, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the market. Product launches were the most widely adopted growth strategies.

The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostics market, by technology, in 2019

The market, by technology, is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as low turnaround time, high procedural efficacy, the study of multiple samples, and real-time sample analysis.

The independence reference laboratories end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the transplant diagnostics market in 2019

Based on end user, the market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, growing number of research & development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories, and the growing number of organ transplantation procedures.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019

North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative transplant diagnostic technologies among medical professionals, the large volume of organ transplantation procedures performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Key Market Players

Some of the players in the transplant diagnostics market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), bioMérieux SA (France), Immucor, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Hologic, Inc. (US).