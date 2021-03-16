Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) is Prostate cancer that has not spread to other parts of the body. nmCRPC is not responding to to a medical therapy and drug and surgical treatment which used to drop testosterone in body. It is more prevalent in men population of age 35-88 years. The incidence of nmCRPC in the United States is about 50,000–60,000 cases per year. Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) does not spread outside the Prostate but can lead to hematuria, pain in the lower abdomen, back pain, and pain while passing urine. Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) can be detected by blood test, urine cytology, cystoscopy, CT-scan. According to the American Urological Association, Prostate cancer is found to be most common cancer in the U.S.

Due global pandemic covid-19 disease production activities being kept at pause and supply chain disruption due to lockdown impose in various regions will have short term negative impact on Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market growth rate. Reduction in diagnosis and treatment adoption will lead to reduced visits to healthcare facilities is expected to delay the growth of Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market. To develop coronavirus diagnostic kits and treatment option there has been a significant shift of focus among pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies resulting in a steady growth rate of Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market.

Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market: Drivers and restraints

Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) is the most common cancer occurring globally, it is a good platform for developing novel treatment options. According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) is cases occurs in men over 60 years. Around 2 in 14 men is diagnosed with prostate cancer. Investment in research of cancer is growing in the US. Many premium research and academic institutes are conduction research on cancer. Commonly male population is affected by Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC). Hence, Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) appears a threat to the major population as both genders are at risk. Rising prevalence of cancer in developed and lower economic regions of the world can contribute towards the growth of the Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market.

Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) has a Potential for new treatments under development and many are currently being tested. This is the major factor contributing to its market growth. Increase in prevalence rate of Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) combined to other clinical manifestations can drive the growth of the market.

Higher rate of Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) patients and demand for treatment of cancer is a major driving factor for nmCRPC Therapeutics market. However cost of diagnosis especially genetic screening and costly therapies chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, radiotherapy can be a major setback the Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market growth. People in lower economic regions are not aware of cancer therapy such as Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy. Moreover inappropriate diagnosis can cause a setback to the growth of the Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market.

Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market: Segmentation

The global market for Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics is segmented based on the Therapy Type, distribution channel

Based on Therapy Type, Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market is segmented into following;

Chemotherapy

Hormonal Therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiotherapy

Based on dose modality, global Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market is segmented into following:

Oral tablets

Injections

Based on distribution channels, global Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market is segmented into following

Hospital pharmacies

Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market: Overview

The Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics is expected to see a growth in the coming years. This is because of wide treatment portfolio, ongoing research studies and increasing awareness about Prostate Cancer. In February 2018 S FDA approval of apalutamide as the first treatment of Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC). The life expectancy in Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) patients is upto 10-12 years and continues to improve with proper treatment. The European Commission has approved a new androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) with a prominent chemical structure that slowdown cancer progression, while decreasing the fatigue side effects of treatment, allowing patient with cancer to maintain without hampering their lifestyle. Multiple treatment options available make Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market a lucrative opportunity.

Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market: Region wise outlook

North America is leading in terms of clinical trials going on for Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics. The USA and Europe have been so far successful in drug development for cancer especially Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer. Increasing innovative scientific research, investment for research in the fields of cancer so significantly improve the lives of patients and their families. Other regions are expected to grow in the Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market due to increasing expenditure on healthcare. Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant growth. This can be attributed to an increase in awareness about the disease.

Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market: Key market players

Some of the key market players in Non-metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) Therapeutics market are Astellas Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Dendreon Corporation, and Bayer AG.

