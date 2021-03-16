Breast Reconstruction Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.0% – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments, Growth Drivers and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Breast Reconstruction Market is estimating the current size and exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant (Silicone, Saline), Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospital, Cosmetology Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Major Growth Boosting Factors:

# Rising incidence of breast cancer

# Increasing awareness

# Reimbursements for breast reconstruction

# Growth opportunities in emerging markets

# Development of 3D-printed implants

Recent Developments;

# In 2019, Polytech Health & Aesthetics received US FDA approval for its textured breast implants (macrotextured and polyurethane-coated implants)

# In 2018, J&J launched CPX4 breast tissue expander

# In 2018, Polytech Health & Aesthetics merged with G&G Biotechnology

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on the product, segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on the procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

Based on type, segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the breast reconstruction in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players operating in the breast reconstruction market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), and Sientra (US), among others. Players in this market mainly focused on product launches/approvals, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to develop and expand their market presence between 2017 and 2020.

Johnson and Johnson (US) is the dominant player in the breast reconstruction market. The company has a strong portfolio of breast reconstruction products. It has established a significant footprint in Europe, Asia, and Latin, South, & North America. It focuses on organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches. The company operates in this market through Mentor, which it acquired in January 2009. J&J has a strong presence in over 60 countries and a wide network of subsidiaries across the globe. It recently launched a new warranty program for all MENTOR breast implants sold in the US.

Allergan (Ireland) is one of the leading players in market. The company sells its products in more than 100 countries and has a significant global footprint owing to its strong sales and distribution network. The company is likely to maintain its leading position in this market, owing to its robust portfolio of breast reconstruction products and incessant efforts to develop innovative products by investing in R&D. In order to sustain its leading position in the breast reconstruction market, the company pursues organic and inorganic strategies such as product approvals and acquisitions.