Primary Hyperoxaluria Treatment Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Primary hyperoxaluria is one of the rare and genetic metabolic disorder. Primary hyperoxaluria happens due to the accumulation and uncontrolled production of a particular substance known as oxalate. Patients suffering from primary hyperoxaluria have a deficiency of the enzyme that prevents oxalate from accumulating. Oxalate spreads over the kidney and other organs in the body where it leads to the formation of stone in the kidney and urinary tract and increasing calcium level of the body. Primary hyperoxaluria can cause severe and sudden back pain, blood in urine, and the sudden chill of fever. According to the U.S. National Organization of Rare Disorders, 1 to 3 cases out to 1,000,000 individual suffers from primary hyperoxaluria globally.

There has been observed reduction in manufacturing activities in primary hyperoxaluria treatment market due to the shutdown implemented across various countries amid coronavirus. A significant disruption in supply chain activities due to regulations laid on trading across border impacting primary hyperoxaluria treatment market. Reduction in hospital visits and diagnosis will have a temporary negative impact on primary hyperoxaluria treatment market.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing awareness among the general population about rare and genetic disorders is expected to increase demand for primary hyperoxaluria treatment market. Advancement of technology in the field of genetic engineering will boost primary hyperoxaluria treatment market demand during the forecast period. The number of leading pharmaceutical having products under clinical trial for primary hyperoxaluria treatment market will propel market growth. For instance, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has their drug hydroxy acid oxidase 1 (HAO1) for treatment of primary hyperoxaluria under phase 3 clinical trial with expected positive results. An increasing rate of diagnosis and the treatment-seeking rate will increase demand for primary hyperoxaluria treatment market in the coming decade. A very limited number of the patient population available for clinical trials restricts primary hyperoxaluria treatment market growth.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Treatment Market: Segmentation

Based on the disease type, the global primary hyperoxaluria treatment market can be segmented as:

Primary hyperoxaluria treatment market type 1

Primary hyperoxaluria treatment market type 2

Primary hyperoxaluria treatment market type 3

Based on the drug, the global primary hyperoxaluria treatment market is segmented as:

Pyridoxine

Potassium Citrate

Thiazides

Orthophosphates

Based on the route of administration, the global primary hyperoxaluria treatment market is segmented as:

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the global primary hyperoxaluria treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Drug stores

Online pharmacies

Primary Hyperoxaluria Treatment Market: Overview

Primary hyperoxaluria treatment market is majorly dominated by primary hyperoxaluria treatment market type 1 covering the majority of the market share. Pyridoxine drug is expected to generate the highest revenue for primary hyperoxaluria treatment market which increasing demand in the coming decade. Whereas, based on the route of administration oral route is most common in primary hyperoxaluria treatment market. Hospital pharmacies is the largest distribution channel in primary hyperoxaluria treatment market generating highest revenue. Retail pharmacies is the second largest distribution channel in primary hyperoxaluria treatment market following by exponentially growing online pharmacies in primary hyperoxaluria treatment market.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Primary hyperoxaluria treatment market is expected to be dominated by North America during the forecast period with an increasing number of key players based in the region. The high rate of treatment and diagnostic rate in Europe makes it the second leading region in primary hyperoxaluria treatment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow exponentially in the coming decade with increasing investment towards research and development activities by private players in the region. Primary hyperoxaluria treatment market deals with the highly rare genetic disorder, hence the Middle East and Africa will remain untapped regions for primary hyperoxaluria treatment market due to less healthcare expenditure in the region.

Primary Hyperoxaluria Treatment Market: Key Market Participants

Major players in primary hyperoxaluria treatment market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Tecoland Corporation, Zhejiang Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Wuxi Further Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Genentech, and others.

