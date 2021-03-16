Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Cardiac output needs to be accurately measured among critically ill patients or high-risk surgical patients. Continuous cardiac monitoring systems are used to measure the amount of blood pumped by heart and heart rate inpatient. Continuous cardiac monitoring systems are cost-effective, reliable and reproducible with least response time. Continuous cardiac monitoring systems has led to the shift of trend towards non-invasive technique to record cardiac output. According to the Journal of Health Affairs, one in every three is estimated to be suffering from cardiovascular disorders in the U.S.

Continuous cardiac monitoring systems market is estimated to observe a slight increase in demand amid pandemic with an increasing number of Covid 19 patients. Whereas, on the other hand, trading activities across the borders within countries has been disrupted due to regulations laid by various countries impacting continuous cardiac monitoring systems market. Leading medical device manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing ventilators and test kits for coronavirus.

The increasing rate of diagnosis and treatment adopting rate is expected to increase demand for continuous cardiac monitoring systems market. The rise in geriatric population will boost the demand for continuous cardiac monitoring systems market during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders contributes majorly towards continuous cardiac monitoring systems market growth. The shift of demand towards non-invasive monitoring has led to continuous cardiac monitoring systems market expansion. The rising number of entrants and small scale medical device manufacturers is a key factor for the significant growth of continuous cardiac monitoring systems market. Demand for remote monitoring and home-based monitoring has led to the growth of continuous cardiac monitoring systems market. With an increase in research and development activities for the continuous cardiac monitoring systems, the leading industry players are investing in the continuous cardiac monitoring systems market. The higher cost of the device acts as a restraining factor for continuous cardiac monitoring systems market growth.

The global continuous cardiac monitoring systems market is classified based technology, product, end-users and region.

Based on the technology, the global continuous cardiac monitoring systems market is segmented into the following:

Pulmonary Artery Catheter

Doppler

Arterial waveform analysis

Lithium dilution technique

Others

Based on the product, the global continuous cardiac monitoring systems market is segmented into the following:

Invasive monitoring

Non-invasive monitoring

Based on the end-users, the global continuous cardiac monitoring systems market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Speciality Clinics

Cardiac Centers

Pulmonary artery catheter is highly used technology in continuous cardiac monitoring systems market. Non-invasive type of continuous cardiac monitoring systems is estimated to contribute majorly in global continuous cardiac monitoring systems market during the forecast period with increasing demand for non-invasive monitoring technology. Whereas, based on end-user hospitals hold the largest segment and contributes towards revenue generation of continuous cardiac monitoring systems market. Ambulatory care centres is the second-largest end-user segment in continuous cardiac monitoring systems market.

North America with the largest number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders is expected to dominate the continuous cardiac monitoring systems market during the forecast period. Europe is the second leading region for continuous cardiac monitoring systems market with high adoption of advanced technology and increasing investment towards research and development activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to observe exponential growth in continuous cardiac monitoring systems market with increasing awareness and diagnosis rate for cardiovascular disorders among the general population. The Middle East and Africa have very less per capita healthcare expenditure limiting the growth of continuous cardiac monitoring systems market in the region and hence remain untapped market.

Some key players contributing to global Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market are GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation. Baxter International Inc., Getinge AB, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Nordion Inc., Cardinal Health, Bayer Health Medical Care, Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Alliance medical, Osypka medical GmbH, Deltex Medical Group plc, LiDCO Group plc., and others.

