Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Devices Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Handheld fluorescence imaging devices are used for diagnostics patients and offer advantages over conventional testing method by delivering results in short span of time. Therefore, with the help of such devices, it is possible for caregivers and doctors to provide immediate effective treatment and diagnosis to the patient.

The application of such devices are vast in modern healthcare such as venipuncture, wound healing and many other. For instance, on August 2018, FDA cleared MolecuLight® Inc.’s, which is a first of its kind handheld fluorescence imaging devices. In addition, this device documents and captures fluorescence information from surrounding tissues and wounds using still video and images in real-time.

Presently, a number of handheld fluorescence imaging devices manufacturers are engaged in efforts to improve the quality of such devices such as device is sterilizable along with less radiation emissions that leads to less radiation exposure to the surgical staff and patients.

Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Devices Market: Drivers and Restraint

Rising cases of breast cancer and chronic diseases around the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of handheld fluorescence imaging devices market. The rising cases of the breast cancer have shifted the focus of researchers on more improved technology providing new imaging tool that improves tumor visualization during the first surgery of breast cancer, hence driving the growth of handheld fluorescence imaging devices market.

Advancements in technology and technique is another determinant of the handheld fluorescence imaging devices market as represented by the development of complex procedures along with better efficiency of the devices such as PRODIGI, is a new handheld- fluorescence imaging devices which is used to differentiate between healthy breast tissues and tumor.

Besides, these devices helps to reduce emergency room overcrowding as the diagnosis speeds up. Handheld fluorescence imaging devices are transportable and portable.

On the other hand, diagnosis with handheld fluorescence imaging devices requires less time and may affect the understanding of the results along with storage of data. Thus, this is turn, is expected to hamper the growth of handheld fluorescence imaging devices market.

Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Devices Market: Segmentation

The global handheld fluorescence imaging devices market is classified on the basis of Product, Compatibility, and End User.

Based on Product, Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Devices market is segmented into the following:

With Transducer

Without Transducer

Accessories

Based on Compatibility, Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Devices market is segmented into the following:

Android

iOS

Based on End User, Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Devices market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Surgical Centers

Point of Care

Others

Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Market: Overview

The Global handheld fluorescence imaging devices are majorly dominated by with transducer among product segment. The rising cases of breast cancer along with huge burden of wound care to healthcare systems. This will help increase demand of handheld fluorescence imaging devices in image guided diagnostic procedure which, is cost effective and provides high quality images.

Among the compatibility, android will capture the largest revenue in handheld fluorescence imaging devices market as the handheld fluorescence imaging devices with android is easy to handle and monitor the devices properly without any disturbance.

Moreover, the handheld fluorescence imaging devices with android provides better colour contrast, making it diagnostic procedure more efficient. Hospitals generate largest revenue share in handheld fluorescence imaging devices market as the hospitals use advanced technology for patient care that also reduces cost by reducing hospital visits.

Handheld Fluorescence Imaging: Impact of COVID 19

COVID-19 which, originated in the city of Wuhan, Mainland China, has spread aggressively to evolve into a global pandemic involving more than 170 countries. This pandemic has affected lives across the economic, social and political sphere. Treating COVID 19 infected patients is the primary focus of doctors and physicians alike at the moment, as this infection has no available cure.

A breakthrough at this moment can decrease the stock prices of handheld fluorescence imaging devices manufacturers due to decrease patient pool thereby hampering the growth of handheld fluorescence imaging devices procedures.

