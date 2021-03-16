HTLV-1 Associated Myelopathy (HAM) Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

HTLV-1-associated myelopathy is a chronic meningomyelitis or inflammation in the spinal cord. The Patients are gradually developing a slowly progressive spastic paraparesis, with high impairment of gait, autonomic bowel and bladder dysfunction, which resulted profound adverse effect on their abilities and quality of life. Several studies reported that women are more frequently affected than men by HTLV-1-associated myelopathy. HTLV-1-associated myelopathy mostly occurs in the adulthood at an average age of 40. Approximately over 5-20 Mn people are affected with HTLV-1, out of which approximately 0.25 to 3 percent of the infected individuals will develop HTLV-1-associated myelopathy in the world. The additional two percent of individuals infected with the HTLV-1 virus develops serious blood cancer.

The infection due to HTLV-1 associated myelopathy virus is endemic to some geographical areas such as, areas of Africa that are near the equator, the Caribbean, southern Japan, and the Seychelles. There are also some areas where the rate of HTLV-1 associated myelopathy infection is very high such as South Africa, Central and South America and Melanesia. The infection because of HTLV-1 associated myelopathy can be characterized by high rate of intestinal constipation, vesical urge incontinence and erectile dysfunction, among the male population.

However, for until now no such treatment exists for HTLV-1-associated myelopathy but the management of HTLV-1-associated myelopathy disease can be possible by promoting safe sex, proper screening of blood donors and discouraging needle sharing. For the diagnosis of HTLV-1-associated myelopathy disease two different test methods such as Enzyme-linked Immunoassay (EIA) and Particle Agglutination (PA) Assay are preferably adopted by most of the clinicians.

The consequence of the HTLV-1 associated myelopathy is that the majority of individuals infected with HTLV-1 associated myelopathy will never exhibit any signs or symptoms of disease. However, increasing focus of the government and non-government organizations around the world to promote awareness and providing financial support to develop vaccines is expected to propel the HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market growth over the forecast periods.

The HTLV-1 associated Myelopathy (HAM) market can be segmented by test type, and end user.

Based on test type the HTLV-1 associated Myelopathy (HAM) market can be segmented as

Enzyme-linked Immunoassay (EIA)

Particle Agglutination (PA) Assay

Based on the end user the HTLV-1 associated Myelopathy (HAM) market can be segmented as

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Factors such as un-safe sex activities, fresh blood transfusion and re-use of contaminated needles are the major causes of development of HTLV-1 associated myelopathy, which drives the growth of HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market. Growing government and non- government programs to create awareness to cure such types of chronic life style diseases is also anticipated to accelerate the HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market growth over forecast periods. Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing focus on research and development over the couple of years are also expected to boost the HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market growth during forecast periods. However, no such availability of vaccines and other medication to cure the HTLV-1 associated myelopathy disease is also expected to hamper the market growth during forecast periods.

The global market of HTLV-1 associated myelopathy is anticipated a huge growth during forecast periods due to the increasing research and development activities towards vaccines production to prevent the HTLV-1 associated myelopathy disease. The industrial development activities by the HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market leaders is also expected to propel the global HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market growth over the forecast periods. Increasing government funding for the healthcare research and development over the last few years is also anticipated to boost the global HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market in upcoming years.

The U.S. is expected to share high market value in HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market owing to its growing research activities, rapid adoption of advanced technology, and high research and development investments followed by Europe. Considerable market growth of HTLV-1 associated myelopathy has also been expected from the Middle East, Asia Pacific and African countries Pacific countries due to the increasing incidences of HTLV-1 associated myelopathy disease. However, prominent growth of HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market has been expected from the emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil in the forecast years. The larger patient population and favorable government policies will provide a huge opportunity to the market players to develop and expand their product portfolio in HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market in these regions.

Some of the major players operating in the HTLV-1 associated myelopathy market are Abbott laboratories, Roche diagnostics, Viracor diagnostics, Cellular products .Inc. Zepto Metrix Corporation, Bio compare, Mayo clinical Laboratories, Arup laboratories, Genesig, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Miraca Holdings Inc., and DiaSorin S.p.A. among others

