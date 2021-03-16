Palmoplantar Pustulosis Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2031

Palmoplantar pustulosis (PPP) is a rare chronic inflammatory skin disease mainly affects the soles and palms. The estimated prevalence of palmoplantar pustulosis ranges from 0.01 to 0.05%.Several studies reports that women’s are more prominent to palmoplantar pustulosis than men. Palmoplantar pustulosis commonly occurs in the age between 40 to 58 years in adults and very rarely occurring in the age of 2 to 10 among children’s. Palmoplantar pustulosis is a very challenging disease to treat and manage. The treatment approach of palmoplantar pustulosis involves both phototherapy and topical drugs.

None of the treatments are gold standard. The management and control of palmoplantar pustulosis can be achieved by occlusion of topical agents. The palmoplantar pustulosis is further divided as localized pustular psoriasis and generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP). The generalized pustular psoriasis is further sub divided as pustular psoriasis of pregnancy, acute GPP, and infantile/juvenile pustular psoriasis. The Localized pustular psoriasis is further sub divided in to two types such as acrodermatitis continua of Hallopeau (ACH) and palmoplantar psoriasis. The development of noble biologics and immunomodulatory therapies can bring successful treatment of palmoplantar pustulosis in the near future.

Besides more government funding towards research and development of novel drugs and molecules to treat the palmoplantar pustulosis is also one of the factor expected to propel the palmoplantar pustulosis market growth. However, low availability of gold standard medications towards the treatment of palmoplantar pustulosis is also provides huge oppertunuties to the palmoplantar pustulosis market player to innovate new drugs through research and development. For example, in October 2019 Aristea Therapeutics announced the development of RIST4721, an oral small molecule to treat serious palmoplantar pustulosis, which is under phase2 clinical trial. Such type of industrial activities by the key market leader in the palmoplantar pustulosis market is expected to accelerate the market growth over forecast periods.

The palmoplantar pustulosis market can be segmented by disease type, medication, route of adminstration, end user and distribution channel.

Based on disease type the palmoplantar pustulosis market can be segmented as

Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) Acute GPP Pustular Psoriasis of Pregnancy Infantile/Juvenile Pustular Psoriasis

Localized Pustular Psoriasis(LPP) Palmoplantar Psoriasis Acrodermatitis Continua of Hallopeau (ACH)



Based on medication the palmoplantar pustulosis market can be segmented as

Drug Type Steroids Calcipotriol Retinoids Emollients Anti-depressants Others

Light Treatment Phototherapy Combination Therapy (Retinoid and Phototherapy)



Based on route of administration the palmoplantar pustulosis market can be segmented as

Oral

Topical

Injection Routes

Based on the end user the palmoplantar pustulosis market can be segmented as

Hospital

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare

Others

Based on the distribution channel the palmoplantar pustulosis market can be segmented as

Hospital Pharmacies

Pharmacy Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Growing incidences of obesity, stress, drug addiction, infections are the major causes of the development of palmoplantar pustulosis expected to propel the growth of Palmoplantar Pustulosis market. Increasing awareness to cure the life style diseases is also anticipated to accelerate the palmoplantar pustulosis market growth over forecast periods. Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing dermatology market growth over the periods are also expected to boost the palmoplantar pustulosis market growth during forecast periods. However, no such availability of gold standard medications and the lower prevalence rate of palmoplantar pustulosis disease are the factors expected to restrain the market growth during forecast periods.

The global market of palmoplantar pustulosis is anticipated a huge growth during forecast periods due to the increasing demand for the novel palmoplantar pustulosis medication. The industrial development activities by the palmoplantar pustulosis market leaders is also expected to propel the global palmoplantar pustulosis market growth over the forecast periods. Increasing government funding for the healthcare research and development over the last few years is also anticipated to boost the global palmoplantar pustulosis market in upcoming years.

North America is expected to share high market value in palmoplantar pustulosis market owing to its growing research activities, rapid adoption of advanced technology, and high research and development investments followed by Europe. Considerable market growth of palmoplantar pustulosis has also been expected from the Asia Pacific countries due to the increasing incidences of chronic and infectious diseases. However, prominent growth of palmoplantar pustulosis market has been expected from the emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil in the forecast years, which will provide a huge opportunity to the market players to develop and expand their product portfolio in palmoplantar pustulosis market.

Some of the major players operating in the palmoplantar pustulosis market are Aristea Therapeutics, Inc., AnaptysBio, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Almirall, LLC, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Sandoz International GmbH and Sanofi among others

