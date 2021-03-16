Diesel Generators Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Diesel Generators Market – Overview

Diesel generators are a reliable and alternative source of voltage power regularly used by residential and commercial spaces. Diesel generators produce electricity by utilizing a diesel engine and alternator. The generator requires diesel fuel to function. The alternator converts the power of the engine (reflected as RPMs) into useful electrical current. The current produced is then scattered to residential, as well as commercial buildings, which are connected to a network. The diesel generators demand is likely to witness a significant growth. The diesel engine manufacturers are heading their eyes towards product development and innovations. Recently, Caterpillar Inc. had expanded their product portfolio by adding the Cat XQ125 mobile diesel generator for rental power solution. Apart from this, NRG Energy and Cummins had also announced their plans to combine on-site generators for commercial and industrial customers.

Diesel Generators Market Dynamics

The global diesel generator market is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate, run by the shortage of reliable grid infrastructure, particularly in developing economies. Rapid industrialization is one of the key growth driving factors, which has fueled the demand for global diesel generator market. Industrial activities require heavy-duty generators for different operating conditions, such as marine, mining, railways and oil and gas exploration. Apart from this, other factors that have propelled the demand for diesel generators in the market are relatively low installation cost of diesel generators in comparison with the alternative power sources, which is expected to further boost the demand for diesel generator during the forecast period. The stringent emission regulations of the government that focuses on lowering the greenhouse gas emissions and reducing the carbon footprint are expected to restrain the growth of diesel generator market during the forecast period. These regulations have led to an increasing shift towards natural gas generators. Moreover, low natural gas prices and volatile diesel fuel costs have led to end users preferring gas generators over diesel generators.

Diesel Generators Market- Regional Analysis

The global diesel generators market is segmented into eight regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America regions holds the highest market share in the diesel generators market with the U.S. being the major market for diesel generators followed by Europe. The market for diesel generators in the East Asian countries has also increased. China spends a substantial amount on construction and infrastructure from the total GDP contribution. The demand for diesel generators in Japan is rising at a robust pace owing to the increasing infrastructure. The market for diesel generators in East Asian Countries, mainly India and South Korea, also shows significant growth and is likely to maintain consistency over the forecast period. The demand in European countries is also gaining pace at a robust rate. The demand for diesel generators in Japan is rising at a robust pace owing to the increasing infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa regions show decent growth in the demand for diesel generators market.

Diesel Generators Market- Key Segments

According to the type, diesel generators are segmented as:

Low Power Generators

Medium Power Generators

High Power Generators

According to the Power Rating, diesel generators are segmented as:

0-100 kVA

100-300 kVA

301-500 kVA

501-1000 kVA

above 1000 kVA

According to the end user, diesel generators are segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Corporate offices

Others

Diesel Generators Market- Key Manufacturers

The major key manufactures for diesel generators in the market are Cummins Inc.; Generac Power Holdings, Inc.; FG Wilson Inc.; Himoinsa S.L.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Caterpillar Inc.; and Atlas Copco AB.

Diesel Generators – Market- Competitive Analysis

Globally, the diesel generators industry is a fragmented market because of the presence of a considerable number of key market players. The diesel generators market has a more-intense competition. The manufacturers are introducing new products in the market to remain in-sync with the demand. Availability of the products at the distribution channels creates price variations owing to an increase in the competition among the local players. This would make way for the manufacturers to deliver more cost efficient, newer generation and technologically advanced diesel generators during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Diesel Generators and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on Diesel Generators provides analysis and information according to market segments, such as geographies, Type, Operating Speed, Diesel Generators Plate, and application.

The Diesel Generators market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Diesel Generators report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report on Diesel Generators is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on Diesel Generators provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Diesel Generators report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

