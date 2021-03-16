Mosquito Repellent Candles Market Key Players and Growth Information Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global mosquito repellent candle market is anticipated to reach USD 56.0 million by the end 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to rising hazards of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes across the globe. Moreover, these candles contain citronella as a primary ingredient which is considered to be the prominent component for keeping the mosquitoes away. In addition, manufacturers are incorporating essential oils such as lemon, lavender, eucalyptus, peppermint, and others to create a pleasing atmosphere.

Mosquitoes spread deadly diseases such as yellow fever, chikungunya, and dengue fever which can cause fatal to human health. Most of the people with weak immune system cannot combat with such diseases. This factor is projected to influence people to use safe mosquito repellent products. Mosquito repellent candles are safer alternatives to harmful chemical-based vaporizers and coils. These coils and vaporizers can adversely affect the health of people suffering from serious respiratory disorder like asthma with its long-term usage. Therefore, consumers prefer candles over such products. Moreover, these candles enhance the appearance of rooms and improves the visual aesthetics. This multi-purpose feature is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period, 2019-2025.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-mosquito-repellent-candle-market/request-sample

By product, the container based segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to growing adoption of these candles among large masses of people coupled with longer burning time than other products. Moreover, the tea light product segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period owing to its lightweight and easy to carry feature.

The beeswax segment is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to its feature of diluting the pollutants in the air. Therefore, this product is highly suitable for people suffering from asthma and other such respiratory diseases.

Candles with citronella are widely used in open garden restaurants and hotels to enhance the ambience and to keep the mosquitoes away. This, thereby, enhances the dining experience of consumers. Moreover, extensive usage of citronella candles during various festivals is projected to drive the mosquito repellent candles market growth. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising hazards of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes such as dengue and chikungunya in countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Burma, Thailand, and Myanmar coupled with presence of the Asian Tiger species of mosquitoes.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, the segment container based mosquito repellent candles held the largest revenue share of over 50.0 % across the globe market. The tea lights product segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period.

The segment of soy wax candles held the market share of over 55% across the global market due to its environment friendly feature. The beeswax segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period.

The segment of offline distribution channel held the largest market share of over 80% across the global market.

Global Mosquito Repellent Candles Market: Key Players

SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.; Murphy’s Naturals, Inc.; LA JOLIE MUSE; The Coleman Company, Inc.; Just Makes Scents Candles and Gifts; Artistique Designer Products; UCO Gear; Ilovefevertree; Aoyin Xingtang Candle Co., Ltd.; and Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Co.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com