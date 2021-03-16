Pet Shampoo Market Demand, Size & Forecast Report, 2025

The global pet shampoo market size is projected to touch USD 757.7 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025. The rising trend of pet adoption among individuals is predicted to be the major factor driving the segment. Additionally, the increasing awareness relating to animal care and hygiene among the owners is projected to surge the demand for the product.

Dog products division accounted for the largest share of over 30% in 2018. Countries like Argentina, U.S., Mexico, U.K., China, India, Russia, Philippines, Brazil, and Japan have observed a significant rise in the pet adoption rate which is expected to fuel the need for dog shampoos over the forecast period.

The commercial application held the leading market share exceeding 60% in 2018. The rapidly increasing pet shops across the globe have been the key factor in boosting the product in the commercial sector. Moreover, large volumes of product requirements by grooming and animal boarding services have positively impacted the market over the years.

The online channel in terms of distribution is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period. Australia, China, South Korea, Philippines, and India are the leading economies in this region. The rapidly rising urbanization coupled with a higher purchasing power of the population is predicted to drive the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on application, the household sector is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

The commercial application segment accounted for the leading market share exceeding 50% based on revenue in 2018.

The offline channel held the dominant position with a share of around 90% in 2018.

The online channel of distribution is anticipated to register the CAGR of over 10% from 2019 to 2025.

Global Pet Shampoo Market: Key Players

Amazon; BarkBox; PetMed Express, Inc., Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.; Bulk Reef Supply; PetFlow; TABcom LLC; and PetSmart Inc.

