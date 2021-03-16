Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

Rockville, United States , 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market – An Overview

Worldwide sales of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers were valued at over US$ 1 Bn in 2017, and the demand is further likely to tread on an ever-increasing path. This increase in demand for vertical cavity surface emitting lasers can be attributed to multiple factors, such as rising adoption of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers in proximity sensing & medical applications, increasing use of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers in data communication and infrared illumination, and others.

Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers offer multiple advantages, such as wavelength stability, uniformity, spectral width, and temperature sensitivity. Moreover, vertical cavity surface emitting lasers are also capable of offering unmatched scalability and are highly cost-effective, which makes them a viable investment over other laser types for challenging applications. Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers also offer superior reliability and surface emission that offers design flexibility, thereby emerging as an ideal fit for wide-range of applications.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market- Novel Developments

Some of the key players operating in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market include Finisar Corporation, Lumentum Holdings, NeoPhotonics Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Vixar Inc., Vertilas Gmbh, Philips Photonics, AMS Technologies, TT Electronics, Santec Corporation, Agiltron Incorporated, Alight Technologies, Ultra Communications, Litrax Technology, Coherent, Laser Components, and Necsel Intellectual Property Inc. Leading companies operating in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market have superlative R&D facilities as well as extensive sales & distribution units, which upholds their buoyancy in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market.

In 2018, Lumentum Holdings- a key player in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market- completed its acquisition of Oclaro, Inc., a leader in manufacturing & selling optical components. The deal was for US$ 1.8 Bn in cash and stock and it was aimed at strengthening the product portfolio and broadening the research & development abilities of Lumentum.

In 2017, Finisar Corporation- a leading player in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market- entered into a strategic collaboration with Apple (US), wherein Apple invested nearly US$ 390 million in Finisar for development and fabrication of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers to be used in iPhone X models. This collaboration is foreseen to uphold the strength of Finisar’s research and development paradigms and boost production volumes.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market- Dynamics

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market- Single-mode VCSEL to Witness Growing Demand as Compared to Multimode Ones

End users are likely to show higher inclination toward single-mode vertical cavity surface emitting lasers over the multi-mode counterparts. Though multimode vertical cavity surface emitting lasers accounted for a significant share in 2017, demand for single-mode vertical cavity surface emitting lasers is likely to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. This growth in demand for single-mode vertical cavity surface emitting lasers can be accredited to their ability to serve multimodal sensing applications, notably in the consumer electronics landscape.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market- Rising Demand for Improved Power Efficiency to Propel Market Growth

Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) drastically differ from the edge-emitting lasers as their output beams stand perpendicular to the topmost surface of a device, which is a key contributing factor for their efficiency. On account of their multiple advantages over Edge Emitting Lasers (EELs) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), vertical cavity surface emitting lasers are likely to emerge as highly instrumental in boosting power efficiency in case of multifarious applications.

The manufacturing process of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers is relatively easier and economical, which, in turn, is likely to provide manufacturing benefits like improved production and cost reduction. VCSELs offer the potential of delivery high-power output, yet their power consumption ratio is low as compared to that of other light emitting devices.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market- Opportunities Abound as VCSELs Witness Extensive Adoption across Multifarious Applications

Over the years, vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) have found their way into multiple applications across thousands of landscape, both commercial as well as industrial. One of such key functionalities of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) is signal processing, notably for flip-flop operations with extremely low switching energy.

Laser mouse on laptops are one of such ubiquitous applications of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers and many other applications in consumer electronics. This, in turn, is foreseen to create bountiful opportunities for the key players of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market from an investment-making standpoint. Some other applications of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers include facial recognition in mobile devices, collision avoidance systems in vehicles, miniature atomic clocks, and laser printers.

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers Market – Segmentation

By material, the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market is segmented into

GaAs

InP

GaN

Others

By mode type, the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market is segmented into

Multimode

Single Mode

By application, the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market is segmented into

Data Communication

Pumping

Industrial Heating

Sensing

Infrared Illumination

Others

By end use, the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market is segmented into

Data Center

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Military

Automotive

The report on vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report on vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market, including but not limited to: regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study on vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market is a source of reliable data on:

Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market segments and sub-segments

Trends and dynamics of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market

Supply and demand

Vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges in vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market

Competitive landscape of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market

Technological breakthroughs in vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market

Value chain and stakeholder analysis of the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report on vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report on vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market research study. By doing so, the report on vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market

Market segmentation of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments in vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market

Market shares and strategies of key players in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market

Emerging niche segments and regional markets in the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the vertical cavity surface emitting lasers market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

