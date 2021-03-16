Smart Pillows Market Share and Study by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global smart pillows market is estimated to reach USD 4.3 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing need for healthy sleep is expected to boost the demand for the advanced product. Better sleep hour time helps in maintaining physical and mental health.

The product is good in the development of children and newborn baby health. Smart pillows measures the sleep motions and can provide regular reports about sleep conditions such as restfulness and sleep duration. Furthermore, they also provide cooling technology, ergonomic support, and guided meditation, these factors are expected to increase the demand for the product in the next few years.

Extreme snoring can cause heart disease, diabetes, sleep disorders, and stroke. Due to these health problems the consumer is anticipated to get attracted towards products, especially younger generation which is expected to increase the smart pillows market growth in the coming years. Sleep deprivation causes memory losses, obesity, weakened immunity, depression, chronic illness and hormonal imbalance.

Major companies are using technology advancements to develop innovative products. For example, in 2017, Sunrise introduced product called Kick starter. It works with scheduled sleep time set by the user and alarms when user wants to wake up by activating lights.

The blue rays of light awakens in better way and the head lamps can be used for reading any books before going into bed. The product analyzes the sleeping pattern and provides score to improve health concerns. These products can be easily integrated through Bluetooth to audio speakers for relaxation of consumer.

In 2019, Northern Illinois university students developed product that cancels external noise. The product tracks snoring patterns and helps in controlling them via adaptive algorithms. It reduces sound by up to 31 decibels All these features are expected to create huge opportunity for the product in the coming few years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, residential segment attributed to the highest market share of over 90.0% in the overall market.

The commercial segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% over the forecasted period.

Based on the distribution channel, online channel attributed to market share over 90% in 2018.

North America attributed to share over 45.0%, in 2018. The growth is due to the growing sleeping health concerns among U.S. population.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 33.4% during the forecasted period.

Global Smart Pillows Market: Key Players

ADVANSA, Sunrise, 10minds, ZEEQ, iSENSE, MAETEL, MOONA, Pressure Profile Systems Inc.

