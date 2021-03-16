Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook, Top Manufacturer and Supply Chain Analysis 2021 – 2026

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electric Toothbrush Market is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026, according to Million Insights, registering a CAGR 5.8% over the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2026. Major factor to drive the market growth is rising awareness about oral health along with increasing disposable income.

Moreover, market players and government have taken several initiatives to increase awareness about oral health worldwide, which is expected to boost the electric toothbrush demand over the forecast period. For example, The American Dental Association (ADA) arranges campaign with the help of a dentist to increase awareness of dental hygiene among children.

The increasing number of oral diseases is expected to boost market demand. Around 11.0% of the global population affected by dental plaque due to tooth decay and gingivitis. Reduction of gingivitis and plaque removal plays a vital role to maintain oral health. Cochrane analyzed around 56 trials with 5,068 people, electric toothbrushes reduced around 21.0% plaque and 11.0% reduction of gingivitis in three months over normal toothbrushes.

Market players are focusing on product development, technological advancement, and innovation. For example, in 2016, Procter & Gamble introduced the Oral-B GENIUS toothbrush. This product designed with triple pressure control along with position detection technology. This toothbrush included a professional timer that enables individuals to brush as per recommendation by the dentist.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, rotational segment held the largest electric toothbrush market share and anticipated to witness considerable growth from 2019 to 2026.

The children segment is expected to drive fastest growth from 2019 to 2026 due to availability of a wide range of attractive smart toothbrushes for them.

North America dominated the market in 2018 due to presence sophisticated electric toothbrush along with high disposable income and government support.

Some of the key players included in this market are Den-Mat Holdings, LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V; Procter and Gamble Co.; Colgate Palmolive; Water Pik, Inc.; and FOREO.

