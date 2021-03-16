HPLC Fused Silica Tube Market Critical Insights, Trends and Forecast till 2031

High performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a chromatography technique in which the sample mixture is pumped at a high pressure, which further passes through a stationary phase column. The device HPLC has the potential to separate and differentiate the compounds dissolved in liquid in minute concentrations based on its size. HPLC fused silica tubes are used in these HPLC devices for transfer lines. Also, HPLC fused silica tubes are used for the analysis of volatile compounds and the HPLC fused silica tubes are highly inert, which helps in reproducible measurements. The HPLC fused silica tubes reduce the degradation of the sample and reduce peak tailing, which is visible during the results of integration of HPLC.

HPLC Fused Silica Tube Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing usage of HPLC machines in major sectors such as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, food industry, forensic analysis, environment analysis is likely to fuel the growth of the global HPLC fused silica tube market. Also, increasing research and development and usage of HPLC machines in drug development process, up streaming and down streaming processes are a few factors that are predicted to drive the growth of the global HPLC silica fused tube market. Moreover, rising environment pollution and necessity for curbing the environmental conditions has increased the usage of HPLC. However, high cost of the HPLC device is the major factor expected to hamper the growth of HPLC fused silica tube market.

HPLC Fused Silica Tube Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global HPLC fused silica tube market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and geography.

Based on Product type, the global HPLC fused silica tube market is segmented as:

Activated fused silica tubing

Deactivated fused silica tubing

Based on Application, the global HPLC fused silica tube market is segmented as:

Liquid Chromatography (LC)

Capillary Liquid Chromatography

Based on End User, the global HPLC fused silica tube market is segmented as:

Research Centers and laboratories

Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies

Forensic departments

Environmental Industry

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Food and Beverage industry

HPLC Fused Silica Tube Market: Overview

HPLC fused silica tubes are used in HPLC devices for the analysis of volatile compounds. The device requires trained professionals and is expensive. The increasing pollution and necessity to control it, has increased the adoption of HPLC. The global market for HPLC fused silica tube is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period due to growing research and development in the field of drug development. Increase in number of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries with updated machines such as HPLC is also expected to contribute to the growth of HPLC fused silica tubes market. Majority of the HPLC fused silica tubes are introduced in the market, which increases the competition among local and regional players. The market for HPLC fused silica tube is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

HPLC Fused Silica Tube Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global HPLC fused silica tube Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be dominant regional market for HPLC fused silica tubes owing to advancement in the technology and growing research and development. The HPLC fused silica tube market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by the key players. Increasing government spending on health care, and growing food industry are expected to boost the market for HPLC fused silica tube in the region. Europe is expected to hold second large share in the global HPLC fused silica tube market throughout the forecast period.

HPLC Fused Silica Tube Market: Key Players

The global market for HPLC fused silica tube Market is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global HPLC fused silica tube market are Merck KGaA, Trajan Scientific and Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Valco Instruments Co. Inc., Scientific Instrument Services, Inc., Restek Corporation, Agilent Technologies, WATERS, Kinesis Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., and Chrom Tech, Inc., among others.

