Veterinary Catheters Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2021 to 2031

Veterinary catheters are the long slender flexible tubes used to deliver medications, fluids, blood, plasma transfusions and gases to the animal body. A catheter is used to drain waste fluids like urine from the body of animals. Veterinary catheters are usually inserted into the blood vessels, ducts, or body cavities. The process of inserting the catheter inside the body is called catheterization. Though catheter insertion is a moderately safe procedure; a trauma may be caused to the bladder occasionally. However, this discomfort caused by usage of catheters can be minimized using soft tip catheters and lubricants. The global veterinary catheters market is a well-established industry with a presence of large number of leading players.

Inserting a catheter is considered as a well-tolerated procedure mostly in dogs and cats. A catheter can be placed within number of distinct peripheral veins with most common locations including the front legs and inner/outer side of hind legs. A catheter that is inserted intravenously has been reported to frequently cause nosocomial infection in hospitalized veterinary patients, thus a set of hygiene considerations have to be kept in attention to implement aseptic catheter insertion technique.

Standard products recommended for veterinary catheters on a broad category includes balloon catheters, lumen catheters, permanent catheters and hydrophilic catheters. Under disease indication segment defined for veterinary catheters market, urology followed by gastroenterology accounts for a significant revenue share in the global veterinary catheters market. ENT, neurology, and ophthalmology are the other common disease indications that utilize the veterinary catheters. Based on the applications in veterinary catheters market, diagnostics and dialysis accounted for the highest revenue generation.

There are few conditions that necessitates animal referral to a veterinary ophthalmologist, which include, glaucoma, cataract, vision loss, congenital eye abnormalities (birth defects), lens luxation, uveitis (intraocular inflammation), corneal disease, retinal disease, dry eye and eyelid abnormalities. Some of the major diseases that necessitates the use of veterinary catheters include chronic kidney diseases, urinary leakage in the abdomen, urinary tract infections and cardiovascular diseases. Irrigation and medical fluid infusion is another major application in veterinary catheters market that is further expected to surge the revenue growth. The major end users where veterinary catheters register major demand includes veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, homecare settings and others.

Veterinary Catheters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of chronic kidney diseases and cardiovascular diseases in animals is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the veterinary catheters market over the forecast period. Increase in the population of companion animals coupled with introduction of advanced veterinary healthcare techniques and devices such as catheters and early aging in animals are the other important factors contributing to the growth of the global veterinary catheters market. However, limited awareness about animal healthcare services among pet owners, poor disease diagnosis in the developing nations, related side effects such as risk of urinary leakage in abdomen and urinary tract infection is restraining the revenue growth in the global veterinary catheters market.

Tentatively, the global veterinary catheters market can be segmented on the basis of product type, indication, application, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global veterinary catheters market is segmented as:

Balloon Catheters

Lumen Catheters

Permanent Catheters

Hydrophilic Catheters

Based on indication, the global veterinary catheters market is segmented as:

Urology

Gastroenterology

ENT

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Vascular

Pulmonary

Based on application, the global veterinary catheters market is segmented as:

Drainage

Diagnostics

Dialysis

Infusion

Others

Based on end user, the global veterinary catheters market is segmented as:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

The global market for veterinary catheters is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of the veterinary catheter products are introduced in the veterinary catheters market, some of them are still under development process and thus there exists a high competition among local and regional players. Among the four product types, the balloon catheters segment is expected to lead the global veterinary catheters market over the forecast period. Veterinary hospitals followed by veterinary clinics end user segment is expected to contribute high share in the global veterinary catheters market as it is the most accessible medical facility for treatment of animals. Veterinary hospitals account for significant revenue generation owing to large number of procedures involving catheter usage performed by veterinarians in the vet care hospitals.

Veterinary Catheters Market: Key Players

The global veterinary catheters market is highly fragmented owing to presence of large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global veterinary catheters market are Jorgen Kruuse A/S, Vygon Vet, Biomerics Advanced Catheter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, SAI Infusion Technologies and Covidien Plc among others

