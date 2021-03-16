Pulmonary Needles Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2021-2031

A pulmonary needle is a hollow hypodermic needle designed for insertion into the lungs. Pulmonary needles are used for diagnosis, prognosis or treatment of lung disorders, such as cancer, and infective diseases, such as tuberculosis, abscess, sepsis, viral and bacterial infection and others. Biopsy and aspiration are the major procedures that account for the major use of pulmonary needles. Manual loading is being increasingly replaced by automatic, spring-loaded mechanisms or vacuum-assisted devices (VADs).

Pulmonary Needles Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in the number of various procedures, such as fine needle aspiration and biopsies, owing to the growing prevalence of lung diseases, such as infections, bronchitis and cancer, due to growing risk factors, such as smoking, exposure to allergens and carcinogens and others, is the prime driver for the pulmonary needles market. The American Cancer Society’s estimates about 234,030 new cases of lung cancer and about 154,050 deaths in 2018.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1171

The primary technological driver for the pulmonary needles market is the rapid adoption of diagnostics, such as computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and ultrasound, which provide critical benefits, such as direct real time imaging and improved success rate by a large margin. Advancements in materials, such as the substitution of stainless steel by cobalt chromium, which is 24% harder, helps to maintain tip sharpness and is more resilient to deformation over multiple passes, will further add to the growth of the pulmonary needles market. Innovations in design represent the largest market opportunity as market position is of critical importance in the industry. Innovative designs, such as ergonomic rotating handle and slip resistant grip, for better needle control and precision, are gaining a large traction.

The restraints in the pulmonary needles market are the various risks, such as chest pain, nosocomial infection, difficulty in breathing, fever or swelling and bleeding from the site.

Pulmonary Needles Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view and a better understanding of the future market equity, the pulmonary needles report is segmented based on clinical indication, loading mechanism, end user and region.

Based on clinical indications, the global pulmonary needles market is divided into the following:

Tumor Malignancy Non-Malignant

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular

Inflammation

Others

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1171

Based on loading mechanism, the global pulmonary needles market is divided into the following:

Manual

Spring loading

Others

Based on end user, the global pulmonary needles market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Pulmonary Needles Market: Overview

The global market for pulmonary needles is consolidated with a few large players dominating the scene. The market trends include combined approaches of using pulmonary needles with acoustic imaging to obtain accurate diagnosis and prognosis of conditions, which is expected to create high market demand. Some of the established brands of pulmonary needles are Veran Medical Technologies, Cook Medical, Veran Medical Technologies, Bostonscientific, argonmedical, BreStem Therapeutics, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Medi-Globe GmbH and others.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1171/S Pulmonary needles Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global pulmonary needles market are Veran Medical Technologies, Cook Medical, Veran Medical Technologies, Boston scientific, argonmedical, BreStem Therapeutics, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Medi-Globe GmbH and others.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com