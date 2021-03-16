Pipetting Systems Market Critical Insights, Trends and Forecast till 2031

Pipetting systems, also known as liquid-handling robots, are devices that measure the accurate volume of regent and specimen at a high pace. These devices contain a motion system that moves heads with nozzles and plates as well as a controller to control the system. Pipetting systems are used for automation of biochemical laboratories or pharmaceutical R&D. Most pipetting systems have four basic structural components: pipetting head, user interface, working area, and waste container. The dispensing techniques that are most frequently used are reverse pipetting, forward pipetting, sequential dispensing, dispensing, and diluting. Mechanical pipettes can only be used for forward and reverse pipetting whereas electronic dispensing systems are used for all other laboratory functions.

A pipette is a mechanical part designed to transfer liquids. A pipette head can be single-channel or multi-channel. The user interface permits communication between the system and the user via a touchscreen or a PC. Through the working area, liquid dispensing takes place and the pipetting head moves upwards. It consists of holders that hold the stored liquid containers. There is also a container called a waste container which stores disposable tips that are used by the system to throw away washing buffer or excess liquid.

Pipetting Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Pipetting systems are generally used in analytical chemistry and molecular biology. It is one of the rising markets in the diagnostic and laboratory sectors. Factors driving the growth of the pipetting systems market includes productivity, high accuracy, and easy handling of the system. Nevertheless, the high price, lack of skilled and qualified healthcare professionals, and maintenance cost are the major restraints that restrict the growth of the pipetting systems market. Continuous improvements and new technologies in pipetting devices have increased their uses in bioinformatics. Robotics pipetting systems are replacing manual pipetting systems due to their consistency and optimal results. These have programs that control the ON/OFF functions and perform sequential procedures. The devices enhance the efficiency and reproducibility of laboratory work. Pipetting devices are used in numerous applications such as next-generation sequencing and DNA/RNA purification.

Pipetting Systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global pipetting systems market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user.

Based on product type, the global pipetting systems market is segmented as:

Automatic

Semiautomatic

Manual

Based on application, the global pipetting systems market is segmented as:

Biological Field

Chemical Field

Medical Field

Based on end user, the global pipetting Systems market is segmented as:

Biotechnological Companies

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories

Others

Pipetting Systems Market: Overview

The global market for pipetting systems is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The rising investment on the R&D by biotechnology firms, increasing number of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology firms, advancement in technology in pipetting systems for data accuracy and precision, demand for biomarker research and drug discovery, and applications in bioinformatics are driving the growth of pipetting systems.

Pipetting Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global pipetting systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America stands to be the largest pipetting systems market in terms of use and revenue generation as there is a rising prevalence of chronical diseases and the increasing expenditure in R&D of proteomics and genomics. Europe is also going to be a profitable pipetting systems market in the coming years due to the emerging research in proteomics. The Asia Pacific and the Middle East also seem to have great potential for the pipetting systems market due to their growing economies.

Pipetting Systems Market: Key Players

The global players in the pipetting systems market are Agilent Technologies, Inc, Analytik Jena AG, Danaher, Eppendorf AG., Avidien Technologies, Inc., Analytica, Opentrons, Bioteke Corporation, and BioStrategy Ltd.

