Window Covering Market Share, Research Methodology & Revenue Analysis By 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Window Covering Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global window covering market is projected to touch USD 36.8 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast years. The rise in the number of households and rapidly growing urbanization coupled with increasing consumers’ purchasing power are the primary factors supplementing the market growth. Development of infrastructure coupled with robust economic growth is attributing growth of market.

Key Players:

Hunter Douglas

Lotusblind

Bombay Dyeing

Insolroll

Mariak

Welspun India Limited

Skandia Window Fashion

MechoShade Systems, LLC

Lafayette Interior Fashions

Comfortex Window Fashion

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-window-covering-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Emerging countries in Asia Pacific are adopting western culture that resulted in growing focus on making households aesthetically appealing. The trend of renting a house in urban areas is also gaining traction. Consumers often opt for new window coverings with changing wall’s paints and other households’ decoration. All these factors are collectively driving the market.

Furthermore, the rapidly growing hospitality industry is also expected to impact the market positively. The hospitality industry has witnessed phenomenal growth in recent times in developing countries such as China and India. Startups such as Fab Hotels and Oyo Rooms have attracted huge demand for renting services, which, in turn, has driven the demand for window coverings.

Various government initiatives in developing countries have resulted in the construction of a number of new houses. For instance, the Indian government introduced an “affordable housing scheme” under which the government offers house loans at low-interest rates. Such schemes have led to a rise in the number of households in emerging countries. This factor is considered to have a positive impact on market growth.

Type Outlook:

Blinds & Shades

Curtains

Shutters

Blinds and shades held nearly 40% of the market share, in 2018. Changing preferences and the introduction of innovative technologies are fuelling the segment growth. On the other hand, curtains occupied 31.5% of the market share because of its cost-effectiveness and easy availability.

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Based on the application, the residential sector held the largest market share with over 50%, in 2018. The rise in the number of households in emerging countries such as China, India and Brazil is propelling the growth of this segment. The commercial sector is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast years.

Regional Outlook:

North America held the largest share with over 40%, in 2018. The United States contributes to the majority of the share in North America and the country is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. The presence of several key players and the introduction of technically advanced window covering solutions are key factors driving the region’s growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Rapidly growing infrastructural development coupled with urbanization is leading to the growth of this region. Further, increasing tourism industry in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand is expected to drive the demand for window covering in commercial sectors.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/