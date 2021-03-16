Rehabilitation Devices/Equipment Market Retail Channel Analysis & Business Environment study, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Rehabilitation Devices/Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global rehabilitation devices/equipment market size is expected to value at USD 17.5 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing occurrence of degenerative disorders and rising incidences related to trauma, thus increasing number of patients in need of rehabilitation.

Key Players:

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Dynatronics Corporation

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Ekso Bionics

Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Ltd

GF Health Products, Inc

Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co

Maddak

Growth Drivers:

With high-end demand of rehabilitation devices in developing economies to meet healthcare demands is significantly contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Globally, the rehabilitation devices/equipment industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.0% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Mobility equipment is one of the fastest growing segment in rehabilitation devices/equipment market with highest market share over the forecast period. Rise in the demand of the mobility equipment is credited to increasing popularity among consumers.

Product Outlook:

Daily Living Aids Medical Beds Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Reading Writing & Computer Aids

Mobility Equipment Wheelchairs & Scooters Walking Assist Devices

Exercise Equipment Lower Body Exercise Equipment Upper Body Exercise Equipment

Body Support Devices Patient Lifts Medical Lifting Slings



End Use Outlook:

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehab Centers

Home Care Settings

Physiotherapy Centers

Regional Outlook:

The rehabilitation devices/equipment industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest technologies and existence well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the rehabilitation devices/equipment market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and South Korea are leading the Asia-Pacific market withrise in patient pool, improved public and private healthcare infrastructure and increasing investment by industry players considering potential opportunities.

