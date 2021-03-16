Asia Pacific is Projected to Witness the Fastest Growth in Savory Ingredients Market by 2025

The global savory ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.2%.

The demand for flavor enhancers witnessed a significant increase due to the availability of a variety of food choices for consumers. The demand for food consisting of different flavors is increasing at an exponential rate across the world. To meet this demand, highly cost-effective and innovative ways of producing flavors, which are added as flavor enhancers, are expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, the growing awareness regarding the ill-effects of synthetic savory ingredients, such as MSG, is one of the key factors restricting the growth of this market in developed regions, where the consumers are more inclined toward natural ingredients such as yeast extracts.

The Asia Pacific savory ingredients market is projected to have the fastest growth potential in the coming years. The large consumer market and increasing disposable incomes in India and China drive the demand for convenience & packed food products with enhanced savory flavors.

Also, China and Japan are manufacturing hub for savory ingredients and have sufficient manufacturing plants to meet the demand for processed food products with blends of savory flavors. Rapid urbanization in countries such as India and China are expected to lead to the high growth of the savory ingredients market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.

The key players in this market include Givaudan (Switzerland), Lesaffre Group (France), ADM (US), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), and AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China).

