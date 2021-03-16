Sodium Chlorite Market Competitive Rivalry, Consumer Trends & Preferences, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Sodium Chlorite Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Sodium Chlorite Market size is expected to reach USD 256.4 million by 2025. Sodium chlorite is a chemical compound with a formula “NaClO2”. It is a white crystalline and odor less powder, which is used in the production of chlorine dioxide. It is commonly known as “sodium salt”. It completely dissolves in water and slightly soluble in methanol & ethanol. Sodium chlorite is used for water disinfection and purification, bleaching agent, weed control, and others.

Key Players:

Alfa Aesar

Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company Limited

Shree Chlorates

Dongying Shengya Chemical Co., Ltd.

Airedale Chemical Company Limited

Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Debyesci

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

ERCO Worldwide

Finetech Industry Limited

Growth Drivers:

The sodium chlorite industry is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the world. The increasing demand for sodium chlorite from various industries like healthcare and sanitation due to its excellent disinfectant, antimicrobial, and bleaching properties and growing urban population that increases use of sodium chlorite for water purification are major factors expected to boost the sodium chlorite market growth in the future period. However, increasing cost of raw material, stringent government rules & regulations regarding the use of sodium chlorite, and availability of alternatives such as hydrogen peroxide & ozone used for pulp bleaching are expected to restrain the sodium chlorite industry in the forecast period. The sodium chlorite market is categorized based on application, end-use and geography.

Application Outlook:

Disinfectant

Antimicrobial agent

Bleaching agent

The demand for sodium chlorite as a bleaching agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forthcoming years due to its superior oxidizing properties. Also, growing demand for sodium chlorite as antimicrobial agents in the food processing industry to enhance the shelf life of packaged products is anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth in the forecast period.

End Use Outlook:

Water treatment

Paper

Textile

Medical

In 2016, water treatment sector accounted for 53.2% market share and is expected to lead the overall market in the coming years. This is due to superior antimicrobial & biocidal properties associated the sodium chlorite. However, textile industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the years to come due to its emergence as an excellent source for chlorine dioxide.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is accounted for 38.7% of total market share in 2016 and is anticipated to lead the overall market growth in the future period. The reason behind overall market growth may be growing pulp & paper and water treatment industries and presence of key manufactures in this region. Moreover, China is a leading consumer of sodium chlorite in Asia Pacific region. Further, North America and Europe are expected to follow the market growth in the coming years.

Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, North America is expected to witness a growth of 5.4% in the forecast period due to rising government initiative to improve water and wastewater treatment processes.

