Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Consumer Behaviour Analysis & Technology Estimates, 2025

The Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market is expected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2025. Targeted sequencing is a technique in which a subgroup of genes or regions of the genome are isolated and sequenced. The technique enables researchers to analyze data, focus time, and expenses on target areas of interest and allows sequencing at advanced exposure levels.

Key Players:

Illumina

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies

PierianDx

Genomatix GmbH

GATC Biotech Ag

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Macrogen

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

DNASTAR Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a technique that plays important role in targeted sequencing and offers the resolution, scalability, and speed to assess targeted genes of interest. Multiple genes can be evaluated at a time by reducing cost and saving time. Moreover, targeted gene sequencing makes the study easier and produces smaller and manageable data set. The Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Human Biomedical Research

Plant & Animal Sciences

Drug Discovery

Technology Outlook:

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) By Methods Exome Sequencing Enrichment Sequencing Amplicon Sequencing By Applications Cancer Gene Sequencing Inherited Disease Screening Drug Development Forensic Genomics 16S ribosomal RNA (rRNA) sequencing



Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be permission from NIH to allow target-sequencing study in the region, existence of active governing bodies to assess the sequencing-based genetic tests, and presence of developed research and development sector with enhanced technology. The United States is a major consumer of Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing in the coming years.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise low price of NGS-based tests in China in comparison with the U.S., government initiative for developing NGS platform as regarded by regulatory agencies, and developing research and development sector. The developing countries like China, Japan, and India are the major consumers of Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing in the region.

