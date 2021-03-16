Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders Market Size, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders Market Introduction

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders sometimes also referred to as Powdered Injection Molding (PIM) refer to the powders used in an advanced metal forming technique of metal injection molding for the production of metal parts with high tolerance. The scope of metal injection molding (MIM) powders market growth is expected to be significantly high as it has capabilities of replacing other conventional techniques such as machining and investment casting. In metal injection molding (MIM) powders market, the particle size distribution of powder is a key characteristic as this is the key feature responsible for the surface quality of end-product. Therefore, manufacturers offer metal injection molding (MIM) powders in a range of particle size distribution that typically spans from 16 μm to 38 μm. Furthermore, the metal injection molding (MIM) powders market is segmented by the different types of material used for their production that range from stainless steel to alloys that can be high density, soft magnetic and controlled expansion alloys among others.

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders Market Dynamics

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders Market Drivers

Various advantages offered by the metal injection molding (MIM) powders over others is expected to be one of the key driving factor for the growth of metal injection molding (MIM) powders market. For instance, it offers cost-effective manufacturing to the high volume complex parts manufactures. Also, the production time by the application of metal injection molding (MIM) powders is highly reduced when compared with investment casting. Furthermore, finishing operations required on the end-products are minimum. These advantages offered by the application of metal injection molding (MIM) powders in manufacturing is extensively attractive to the end-users and hence, the sales of metal injection molding (MIM) powders has increased which is expected to increase further due to higher end-use production.

By end use sectors, demand of metal injection molding (MIM) powders is estimated mainly from automotive, electricals and electronics industries that is being witnessed currently due to high production in China and other Asian countries. The flourishing consumer electronics and related components involving a filler conductor material is expected to be the major driving factor leading to the growth of global metal injection molding (MIM) powders market as these are some of the key end-uses of metal injection molding (MIM) powders.

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders Market Restraints

The global metal injection molding (MIM) powders market can be potentially restrained by the products of other technologies such as die casting, investment casting, and machining among others that are also available in the market and are potential competitors of the metal injection molding (MIM) powders.

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders Market Trends

Out of different types of metal injection molding (MIM) powders material, iron and nickel are some of the more preferred material type for metal injection molding (MIM) powders production because of their advantageous features such as easy sintering and melting temperature compatibility. Hence, they are expected to hold dominating shares of the global metal injection molding (MIM) powders market by volume.

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders Market Segmentation

The global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders market can be segmented on the basis of type, applications, end-use industries and regions.

On the basis of Material type, the global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders market can be segmented as:

Iron

Nickel

Chromium

Molybdenum

Stainless Steels

Alloys

On the basis of End-use, the global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders market can be segmented as:

Medical Manufacturing

Firearms Components

Aerospace and Defense

Orthodontics

Automotive

Electronics/Electricals

Industrial and Consumer Applications

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders market are

Sandvik AB

OptiMIM

MPP

MIM International

CRS Holdings Inc.

ARCMIM

AmTech International

Sintex a/s

Sinotech

Alpha Precision Group, LLC

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Powders Market Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global metal injection molding (MIM) powders market is quite dynamic as the diversity of end-uses of metal injection molding (MIM) powders is vast. The global metal injection molding (MIM) powders market is dominated by Asia Pacific region in terms of electrical and electronics application, while Europe region is dominated because of high consumption of automotive and other consumer products. Defense, medical and orthodontics application of metal injection molding (MIM) powders are expected to hold dominating shares in North America and Latin America.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, material type and end-uses.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

