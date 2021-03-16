Waterborne curing agents Market Industry Current Trends, Opportunities and Challenges by 2029

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Waterborne curing agents Market: Introduction

Waterborne curing agents have gained the attention of coatings & adhesives formulators as these pose various advantages. These include minimal toxicity, environment-friendly, inflammability and long pot life, among others. Waterborne curing agents are thus becoming the priority of manufacturers as they are used across a number of end-use industries including building & construction, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics etc. Thus, the global waterborne curing agents market is expected to foray ahead with a higher single digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029. Waterborne curing agents are in demand as they pose low volatile organic compounds (VOC) levels and hazardous air pollutants (HAP) emissions. Moreover, technological advancements within the curing agents along with growth in end user industries are providing a boost to the global waterborne curing agents market. However, some of the issues faced by formulators with waterborne curing agents are more curing time, lack of final gloss, limited application thickness and others. All such factors are in turn acting as a restraining factor for the market growth over the forecast period (2019-2029).

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3789

High demand for waterborne curing agents from the automotive industry is poised to drive market growth over the forecast period

High demand for waterborne curing agents specifically from automotive industry is leveraging huge adoption opportunities for the market. As per OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), Paris, the total passenger cars sales in 2016 was recorded to be around 70 million that further escalated up to 71 million in 2017. The automotive industry in particular calls for high adoption of waterborne curing agents for adhering to the regulations set by government authorities of various countries regarding minimal emissions. In addition, waterborne curing agents are capable of providing excellent aesthetics to the vehicles. Therefore, with increasing number of motor vehicles, the demand for waterborne curing agents is expected to increase, which, in turn, drives the market growth till 2029.

Segmentation analysis of waterborne curing agents market

The global waterborne curing agents market is bifurcated into three major segments: Application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of application, the global waterborne curing agents market is divided into:

Sealants

Coatings

Adhesives

On the basis of end-use industry, the global waterborne curing agents market is divided into:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Others

Based on region, the global waterborne curing agents market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To Receive Extensive List of Important Regions, Ask for TOC here –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3789

Waterborne curing agents market: Regional Outlook

The global waterborne curing agents market is segmented into six regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, East Asia is expected to contribute to a majority of the market share in 2019 in terms of volume owing to high adoption of waterborne curing agents across automotive and construction industries. Increasing population and urbanization rates are also creating wide opportunities for waterborne curing agents in the East Asia region. China is one of the key emerging markets for waterborne curing agents in the region. Moreover, North America is expected to follow East Asia in terms of volume in 2018. Europe is expected to contribute to a substantial market share in the market owing to well-established automotive industry. The key players of Europe are also strived towards offering efficient products that is, in turn, providing a lift to the regional market. Furthermore, Middle East & Africa is expected to contribute a nominal share in the market in terms of volume in 2018.

Key players of waterborne curing agents market

Prominent players in the global waterborne curing agents market are Huntsman International LLC, Hexion Inc., Cardolite Corporation, Gabriel Performance Products, The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG and others. The waterborne curing agents market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Waterborne curing agents market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Waterborne curing agents market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as application, end-use industry and region.

The Waterborne curing agents Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3789

The Waterborne curing agents Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, ASEAN)

Oceania (ANZ, Rest of Oceania)

MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The Waterborne curing agents report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Waterborne curing agents report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Waterborne curing agents report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Waterborne curing agents Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates