Food Blenders & Mixers Market: Insights & Forecast to 2025

The food blenders & mixers market size is estimated to account for nearly USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, to reach nearly USD 9.5 billion by 2025. The market for food blenders & mixers is been witnessing rise in demand, owing to the increase in consumption of processed foods and beverages in the global market. Consumers in the global market are increasingly preferring to consume prepared foods and beverages, owing to the rising income levels, longer working and commuting hours, and lack of sufficient time to cook and prepare delicious and healthy foods.

Key Players in the Market:

By application, the beverage segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the food blenders & mixers market.

The beverage industry is witnessing an incrementally rising demand in the global market for blenders and mixers, by application, owing to the fact that mixing and blending is a vital part of beverage processing. Also, the European and North American markets have higher demands for beverages. Thus, beverage manufacturers in those regions invest in the mixing and blending equipment for gaining higher yields and volumes. The growing demand for functional beverages, requiring fortification of various nutritional ingredients in the final products, is expected to further bolster the demand for mixer and blender in the coming years.

By type, the high shear mixer segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the food blenders & mixers market.

The high shear mixer type of food blender & mixer accounted for a larger market share, as compared to the other types. A high shear mixer helps food & beverage processors in dispersing or transporting one phase or an ingredient in the solid, liquid, or gaseous forms into the liquid form, through which it normally turns immiscible. Also, high shear mixers help processors accomplish multiple objectives, including homogenization, emulsification, powder wet-out, and deagglomeration. Owing to the high use of mixers in the beverage application industry, the market for high shear mixers is dominating the market for food blenders and mixers market, by type. High shear mixers are widely used fluid-based product mixing, and thus, the growing beverage industry is ultimately driving the growth for high shear mixers.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food blenders & mixers market from 2020 to 2025.

The growing middle-class population of the region, with their increasing high disposable income, demand healthy & nutritious food & beverage products with new & enhanced flavors, uplifting the need for the growth of the food blenders & mixers market. Another factor that drives the food blenders & mixers market is the densely populated areas, which are not completely tapped by blender & mixer companies. Hence, in the beverage, confectionery, dairy, or R.T.E. sectors, growth rates are still very high. Various national and local governments have been adopting diverse measures and are undertaking several initiatives to boost the food & beverage processing and manufacturing industry in the region. Industrialization policies (few of them include FDI and establishment of Export-Processing Zones) adopted by governments of developing economies have driven the processing industry and assisted in the development of value-added products. The region’s enhanced unindustrialized growth over the past, followed by the improvements in the food & beverage industry, has opened up new opportunities for the blenders & mixers.

