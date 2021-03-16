Silyl Modified Polymers Market to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade 2029 by Fact.MR Study

Consolidation by Major Companies to Remain Dominant in Silyl Modified Polymers Industry

Silyl modified polymers are large, chain molecules, which end with silyl groups. These materials are primarily used in the production of sealants and adhesives, which are free of isocyanates and solvents. In most cases, such sealant and adhesive products, provide superior adhesion on multiple substrate materials, in addition to properties of high UV resistance and are not affected by changes in temperature.

The global silyl modified polymers is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of ~ 4 per cent through the end of the forecast period in 2029. The growth can be attributed to the high levels use for the production of consumer goods and industrial end products. In addition, these trends are also supported by cost-effective and better synergy between polymer and silane materials.

Further, silyl modified polymers also provide end users with superior vibration dampening and noise reduction properties, which has made them a material of choice in transport and mechanical engineering applications, which has been gaining importance in recent years as auto manufacturers have been moving towards composites, plastics, and non-ferrous automotive components, in a bid for fuel efficiency.

East Asia to Dominate Market with Sluggish Growth in US and Europe

Overall, the European and North American markets for silyl modified polymers have reached maturity, and do not have much opportunity to allow for growth in the industry, with activities expected to remain sluggish through the forecast period with growth rates hovering around 3 per cent.

On the other hand, countries in Oceania and South Asia will witness steady growth rates of ~ 6 per cent, which will result in a value of ~ USD 46 million through 2029. However, nations in East Asia are key contributors to the global silyl modified polymers market, and this dominance is expected to continue in the years ahead, as the region is expected to account for ~ 50 per cent of global demand.

In addition, most major manufacturers in the silyl modifiers polymers market are primarily focused on product innovation, the increased use of new formulations including epoxy and acrylics, with the aim of bolstering flexibility and toughness.

Major players are also seeking short term collaborations with research bodies around the world, with the aim of developing bio-based solutions, which overall allow producers to meet the growing global demand for silyl modified polymers.

Product Launches are Key to Oligopolistic Market

Most of the applications for silyl modified polymers is set to be in the building and construction sector, owing to the high demand here for specialized sealants and adhesives. Further, silane-terminated polyether is expected to become a material of choice for handling cold weather fluctuations. On the other hand, sales figures will be restricted by easy availability of alternatives.

In addition, the oligopolistic nature of the silyl modified polymers market is mainly dominated by PCC Group, Kaneka Corporation, and the Risun Polymer International Co., which are tier 1 players of the industry. For all of these companies, the launch of new products is the key strategy to keep ahead of the competition, and is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

