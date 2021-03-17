Sheuvonda Announces Her Book And Music Release

Windsor Hills, USA, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Sheuvonda Soundtrack: One you would want to listen to a writer, musician, singer and producer who provides fan’s with an umbrella for their thoughts, ad libs, Auto-Tune gargles, hums and lyrical expression, one of her unique single “Safe in His Arms” is about the man she loves while keeping her safe, the lines from the music is so lifted and one you would love to listen to. There is something to be said about the emotional impact her music, story tails and her search for justice.

Her songs off the soundtrack/album like “I love calling his name” is interesting, it keeps your toes tapping and comes with a melodious tune.



Every forum of art has an umbrella and it contains thoughts, expressions and concept. Some music brings back memories. “What is the law” it is a book you would love to read but Sheuvonda’s music is magnificent.



Sheuvonda from Windsor Hills, California, USA a songwriter and an author, who writes books and songs, part of which include; “The L.A, Conspiracy Theory: Who can We The American Citizen Trust?” and the “President’s Suit”. She is concerned with combining vocal or instrumental sounds for beauty of form or emotional expression, usually according to cultural standards of rhythm and melody. Part of the projects she has worked on are Boyz II Men, The Good Girls, and Jane Carne, there is something about her music for her documentary you must explore, check her out!



Contact the support team;

Name: Sheuvonda

Address: PO Box 43603 Windsor Hills, California, 90043

Email: sheuvondahempen@yahoo.com

Link: https://sheuvondahempen.wixsite.com/whatisthelaw

Youtube: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yso-tXkHRXQ

Tel: 323-868-1905