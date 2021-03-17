Keys4U Locksmith Birmingham Recognised As One Of The Best Locksmith Company In London

Birmingham, UK, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Keys4U Locksmith Birmingham (https://www.keys4ulocksmith.co.uk) has been offering 24-hour locksmith services throughout the United Kingdom since 2011. From a lock change to CCTV installations and alarm systems, they cover all of the home and business security needs.

Within 30 minutes of placing a call, fully-accredited locksmiths respond to those who demand upgrades in padlocks or door entry systems. Their specialties include vehicle-opening repairs and digital coding, with free estimations and no call out charge.

Garnering positive reviews from clients in and around Birmingham, Keys4U Locksmith Birmingham is acknowledged by experts and past clients alike as one of the leading locksmith companies in London. The high rating they have achieved is based on the 50-point inspection all locksmiths meticulously face during the process of recognition. Factors included business standards, history, and price.

Keys4U Locksmith Birmingham starts with £35 for basic deadlock cases. Take note that prices mentioned are subject to change without prior notice. The six months insurance of the brand guarantees the quality of work established by their team of licensed technicians. Apart from the brand’s full range and compliance to British standard locks known to resist burglary attempts, they also provide a 10 per cent discount for website call out services. Their accreditation to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 serve as a testament for meeting the standards in environmental management. Likewise, the brand’s membership to BIFM (British Institute of Facilities Management) assures clients of their competence and credibility.

According to statements from clients, the majority were pleased with the efficiency, reliability, and promptness of the brand’s services. Howard Stone, a client who rated a 5-star review on the service’s website a week ago mentioned that the brand has ‘’first-class responsive service, and first-class products, at a reasonable price’’. Similarly, another reviewer supported the claim noting that the company is a ‘’very quick and prompt service provider with warranties and promises honoured’’.

Trustpilot.com, a platform that merges business transparency and consumer reviews on a variety of services, correspondingly affirms the evaluation. As stated by their post, Keys4U Locksmith Birmingham has gained 887 reviews and 71 per cent excellent ratings. Yasmin Stevenson, a client who locked herself out of her house but was back inside within minutes stated in her review twelve days ago that the locksmith ‘’responded quickly and very professionally’’. Equally, another satisfied caller commented that the personnel was ‘’really quick, friendly and helpful’’.

Be it about burglary protection or one just happens to be in a state of emergency from being locked out, this highly recommended brand resolves issues concerning safety, monitoring, and defence exploits.

