We are installer of electric vehicle charging station.

Posted on 2021-03-17 by in Automotive, Technology // 0 Comments

Faridabad, India, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — AARGO EV SMART, a new division launched by AAR POWER SOLUTION  envisions to build a robust ecosystem of electrical mobility – ‘Electrical Vehicles Charging Stations – EVCS ‘. The charging station infrastructure is the backbone of the electric mobility vision of the country. The aim is to contribute towards reducing the carbon footprint and contribute towards sustainable development of the economy. AAR Power solution has an exclusive partnership with ABB, a global leader, and pioneer of electric mobility solutions to design, install, and service electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country.

If you want to install electric vehicle charging station then contact us:- evinfo@aarpowersolutions.com

