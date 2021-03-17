New GX Connectivity By Aircalin Through The SITAONAIR

Geneva, Switzerland, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — At the present time, Aircalin is offering an immense level of in-flight connectivity to its passengers, with the help of its partnering airlines “SITAONAIR” which is the ground-breaking internet of ONAIR solution to its fleet.

This airline was established in 1983, September. That is an international airline and the New Caledonia domestic Airline. This airline operates the flight from Noumea by leasing aircraft from the other airlines including Air Nauru and the Qantas.

The airline’s major shareholder is the behalf of the and government of the new Caledonian, airline to offer for passenger and increasing the number of flight, the new destination of including, as well as island group is within the boosting the tourism ( airline provides the current services for our traveler’s Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and the Pacific Island).

It is a strong part of the commitment it is provided for the travelers, a best-possible experience of in-flight. Aviation is a Technology which is approached by Aircalin SITAONAIR is secure and the use of the award-winning Internet ONAIR enables seamless, at the all-time high-speed connectivity, helping travelers is connected to the loved ones on the ground and keep it up with the latest news.

Passengers are increasingly demanded at the home internet capacity is during the flight, that traveler can carry on with the digital lives without interpretation, Aircalin is connected with the internet CEO, Didier Tappero and that is the enable internet of ONAIR to provide the Aircalin passengers with the remarkable connectivity.

That is an over GX Aviation and the supplies much more than just a fast and that is a reliable connection. Aircalin may now travelers bring an exceptional level of interactivity delivering and the personalization that is a truly innovative and forward-thinking and experience of the in-flight connectivity.

Traveler know or aircraft is the importance of connecting, that is a confident and going forward, Aircalins travelers will draw the immense satisfaction from the inflight experience.

Air travel is an industry that is trusted and the connected aircraft service is expected, recognize the power innovation and that is the expertise and the solution of future-proof. it is the best heritage industry and that the delivers of promise to contact the aircraft, 400+ empowering, 60+ ANSPs, and 16000+ aircraft to navigate to the complexity of connectivity with our best in the class solution and services provider for travelers.