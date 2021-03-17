Sydney , Australia, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — As scrapyard is as busy as it gets. A lot is going around. You will find trade industrialists frequenting this place more often than others. These include electricians, demolition companies, construction companies, plumbers, contractors, and manufacturers, among others.

The scrapyard at Metal Force Recycling

The scrapyard at Metal Force Recycling is visited by industry professionals and homeowners bringing various types of metals. Looking to earn a quick buck, sell metals in bulk, or being eco-friendly citizens.

It’s a place for damaged cars that cannot be salvaged anymore or junk cars that need ridding away.

How does it work at Metal Force Recycling?

A simple process is followed to ensure a smooth journey for the client parting with their vehicle.

They ask for details like the year, model and make of your car. After this, they give you the best and most accurate offer. If you like the quote, they send over a form for a no-obligation estimate to move to the next step. In the next step, the car is removed for free from your property premise. A convenient time and date for pickup are scheduled. You are paid top cash on your vehicle. Once the car is loaded, you are paid up to $9,000.

Metal Force Recycling caters to all areas of Sydney, Central Coast, Wollongong, and Newcastle.

About Us:

Metal Force Recycling is a scrap metal recycling company based in Sydney, Australia. They deal with all types of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. They offer a wide range of services including cash for scrap metal, scrap metal pickups, service bin deliveries, cash for unwanted cars and car removal services. Their vision is to reduce waste that ends up in landfills by 65% every year in Sydney.

Contact details:

Name: Metal Force Recycling

Phone: 02 9632 2884 / 0403 191 732

Email: enquiry@metalforce.com.au

Website: https://metalforce.com.au/