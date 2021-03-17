iSoftBet Is Preparing Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Wishing Wheel

London, UK, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Relatively soon, the public holiday will take place around the globe, including the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. This year, the public event is cancelled due to the pandemic and lockdown measures. But iSoftBet wants to give you a shot to celebrate this occasion to the greatest extent, promising exciting adventure with the leprechaun in Wishing Wheel.

Shamrocks, Ultra Reels, and Other Modifiers

By St. Patrick’s Day, you will be able to come into the territory of leprechauns with high volatility hit Wishing Wheel by iSoftBet. The video slot obtains a five-reel and three-row playground grid and unique features that make the gameplay even more exciting. During your gameplay adventure, you will meet the leprechaun who will either help or laugh at you. It depends on your luck .

The pleasant thing about the slot is the Wishing Wheel. The bonus’s main idea is to provide gamblers with a random prize, including Mystery Pipe, Rainbow Wilds, Shamrock Sync, Rainbow Reels, Mega Reels, and Ultra Reels.

The Ultra Reels Feature is anticipated as one of the most beneficial and generous ones among them. It turns the whole playground set into stunning Ultra Reels, which have a huge winning potential for everyone.

Riches in Wishing Wheel

Mark Claxton, iSoftBet’s Head of Games, shared his thoughts about the winning potential and gambling experience of Wishing Wheel:

“Taking the action-packed in-game wheel modifier made popular through Hot Spin, Wishing Wheel offers players an engaging gaming experience with the chance to turn any spin of the reels into huge wins.”

Everyone likes enormous wins, and the developer has decided to provide players with such an opportunity for St. Patrick’s Day in the Wishing Wheel slot.

The video slot is the company’s latest development, and it will present an amazing graphic design, theme-related symbols, intriguing gameplay, and an excellent gambling experience. COVID-19 isn’t a reason to cancel the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. You are able to festive this event together with iSoftBet and the Wishing Wheel slot.

