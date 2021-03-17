Sedation Safety Week Celebrates 13th Year

SEATTLE, WA., 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Over 92 million Americans are fearful of seeing a dentist. Thanks to sedation dentistry, more than 20 million of these patients have overcome their hesitancy and received safe, pain-free, oral health treatments without incident. To honor this success, DOCS Education would like to celebrate the 13th Annual Sedation Safety Week.

On each of the five successive days of March 15-19, dentists and patients will find a new informative article at sedationdentistrysafetyweek.org covering current events, trends and leaders in the industry, as well as an overview of the impact of COVID-19 on dental practices in the U.S. As in years before, a Sedation Safety Week Dentist of the Year is lauded in Friday’s article for their innovation and commitment to sedation dentistry. This year, a dynamic duo from Northern California will be honored.

Sedation Safety Week was founded by Dr. Michael Silverman, a globally recognized lecturer, educator, author and patients’ rights advocate. He is also co-founder and president of DOCS Education, the nation’s leading provider of conscious sedation education for dentists. DOCS Education annually hosts Sedation Safety Week the third week in March.

With more than two decades of experience, DOCS Education has become a trusted source of continuing education for dentists, with a diverse curriculum including sedation dentistry and much more. An estimated seven million patients have benefited from the training DOCS has provided to over 27,500 dentists across North America.

