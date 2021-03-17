World Largest house of Royal Family Umaid Bhawan Jodhpur

Johdpur, India, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Grand Umaid Bhawan Palace a favorite with tourist visiting the city, The palace was made between 1928 to 1943  by Maharaja Umaid Singh, and architecture design by British citizen Henry Lanchester which shows a blend of eastern western architectural influences.

The Umaid Bhawan Palace is a lavish art deco monument which was built as a public relief and employment project during a long period of drought. A special type of sandstone (Chittor sandstone) and about one million square feet of the finest marble was used for its construction. It has 347 rooms, many courtyards, hotel (Taj Palace), and a banquet hall.

Half part of umaid bhawan operated by The Taj Group as a heritage hotel The hotel has 64 guest rooms including the king and queen royal suite. This is the only place in the world where you can find marble bath tubs. The palace covers 26 acres of land with many chambers like library, royal sauna, marble squash court, tennis courts, throne room, public & private meeting hall, private dinner hall, spa, indoor swimming pool etc .

The museum here attracts every tourist with royal artifacts, clocks, photographs, classic cars of the king, mural paintings, porcelain wares and so on. and  other part residence Maharaja Gaj Singh and his Royal family and museum leaves with his family in a part of Umaid Bhawan and also has a museum where you can see collection of vintage cars, clocks and banner gifted by queen Victoria, art effects, trophies and weapons.

This is most attractive palace to visit in Jodhpur, you also hire taxi in Jodhpur for your entire Jodhpur city sighseeing tour or looking for one way taxi service Jodhpur to Jaisalmer 

Opening Times:       9:00 AM  to 16:30 PM, daily
Best Time to Visit:  October to early March
Duration:                   1 – 2 Hour
Travelled By:            Foot
Cost:                          30 INR

