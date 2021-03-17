UAE University awarded 5 QS Stars for Online Learning

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — UAE University has been awarded the full 5 QS Stars for its Online Learning performance – the first public university in the MENA region to achieve the top mark.

UAEU scored a very impressive 92% including maximum points on student-faculty engagement, student interaction, student services & technology, and commitment to online learning. This is a very reassuring performance to all current students and those considering studying at UAEU.

“I am immensely proud that UAEU has been awarded the full 5 QS Stars for Online Learning. This great performance reinforces our message to the global academic community that UAEU is committed to providing a world-class learning experience for our students. We strive relentlessly for excellence and have embraced new technologies to adapt to the changing needs of the global student population”

Prof. Ghaleb Alhadrami Al Breiki, UAE University Provost

The QS Stars Programme has recently added the Online Learning category for institutions that provide either wholly online or blended courses with a significant online learning component. The current global public health crisis means that students all over the world face are dealing with a lot of uncertainty, and they are actively seeking to enroll at universities with the proven capacity to offer the online education at the highest level. QS publishes the results of the Stars audit as a means to provide much needed information to students and other stakeholders that identify the world’s best universities for online learning.

QS Stars is an opt-in university rating system. Participating universities are evaluated in a broad range of categories, receiving a Star rating out of five for each category, as well as an overall rating. Since the QS Stars university rating system was launched in 2010, more than 275 universities in 45 countries have been rated. QS Stars is intended to help prospective students gather information, in order to decide which university is best for them. The fact that each university is awarded a Star rating for multiple categories means students can quickly identify the strongest points of an institution, as well as searching for universities with high ratings in the areas that matter most to them. For universities, QS Stars provides a means of showing off strengths in more detail than is possible through the rankings, as well as identifying areas for improvement.

UAE University is a leading comprehensive university in the region. The University was established in 1976 by the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah bless his soul, enrolls around 14,000 students in nine colleges, taught by more than 900 faculty members. It offers 90 diverse academic degrees at the doctorate, Masters, and bachelor’s levels. UAEU aspires to be a University for the Future, with a research-intensive mission that contributes to the UAE government’s efforts towards realizing the UAE Vision 2021.

