Maya Physical Therapy Is Happy to Announce Its Mega Labor Day Special Massage Sale

Maya Physical Therapy

Street: 5745 S. University Dr,

City: Davie

State: Florida

Zip Code: 33328

Country: USA

Telephone: (954) 252-9619

Email: mayapt5745@gmail.com

Website – http://mayaphysicaltherapy.com/

Davie, Florida, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Car accidents can ruin a life unless proper treatment is not undertaken. Apart from medications and surgery, the other thing that the victims should undertake is physical therapy. Serious injuries often need instant surgeries. But in case of a less serious accident, symptoms might not show up promptly though they do eventually. Headache, migraine, stiffness, less range of motion, fatigue, and numbness are some of the most common symptoms that the victims suffer from. Car Accident Physical Therapy Davie including massage therapy is meant to resolve these sufferings. Oftentimes, the therapy has to be continued for a long period. Though physical therapy is a less-expensive option in comparison to surgery, it might cost reasonably when someone needs it for longer. To help such victims save on their pocket, Maya Physical Therapy announces its Labor Day special Massage Sale by their star massage therapist, Margal.

We had a conversation with Cynthia, a happy Mayaclient. Cynthia was suffering from a chronic headache – ‘whiplash’ as a result of an auto accident that happened to her almost 5 years back. At that time, she didn’t have any remarkable symptoms. But over time, the headache started making her life hell. She said, “I was almost in a condition of no-relief. I couldn’t do even the regular jobs properly because of the severe pain. I started believing thatmy life would never be normal again. And then, I heard aboutMaya. I was so lucky to have been treated by Margal. Her healing hands did the wonder. She planned a proper exercise regime as well.Eventually, I got rid of that unbearable pain.I am grateful to Maya.”

Why Maya Physical Therapy?

For proper pain management followed by an accident through Advanced Physical Therapy Davie, Maya Physical Therapyis a boon to the Davie residents. Here are the reasons to choose Maya

Faster recovery

The best technology and latest therapy

One-hour massage for only $60 (Labor Day special rate)

Additional $10 off if booked in advance

Specially designed programs for each patient

Otherwise affordable rates

Insurance acceptance from every insurer

Spacious facility

About the company

Maya Physical Therapy is the leading and most promising physical therapy clinic in Florida. They help sports injury and car accident injury victims restore normal life.

