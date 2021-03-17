Cosmetic Grade Warming Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Cosmetic Grade Warming Agents Market: Introduction

There has been a rise in the demand for cosmetic grade warming agents from the personal care industry. Cosmetic grade warming agents are used to produce a gentle warming sensation on the skin, which increases skin temperature. Vanillyl butyl ether is one of the chemicals used as a warming agent in the cosmetic industry, majorly in cosmetic creams. Cosmetic grade warming agents are used in various applications in the personal care industry; for example, in heating agents, slimming products, leg care products and massage products. Cosmetic grade warming agents are also used in some pharmaceutical applications for the preparation of personal care medicines. Cosmetic grade warming agents can be used in the form of liquids, powders and creams.

Global Cosmetic Grade Warming Agents Market Dynamics

Cosmetic Grade Warming Agents Market Drivers

The rapid growth of the personal care industry has created a surge in the demand for cosmetic grade warming agents. Warming agents are used for the burning body fats through body massage. There has also been a rise in the demand for cosmetic grade warming agents due to increasing health concerns and concerns regarding personal wellbeing among consumers. Use of warming agents in massage creams is advantageous for burning fat, it is also used in fairness creams to avoid dryness. Rising awareness about the advantages of using cosmetic grade warming agents such as burning body fat is projected to support the demand for cosmetic grade warming agents over the forecast period.

Cosmetic Grade Warming Agents Market Restraints

One of the major challenges faced by the global cosmetic grade warming agents market is the increasing number of regulations on the chemicals used in cosmetics. Environmental bodies in North America and Europe are trying to impose regulations on chemicals regarding their use in cosmetics. Therefore, it is challenging for manufacturers to comply with the ongoing and upcoming regulations by environmental bodies such as FDA, EPA, and others. Another major challenge faced by the global cosmetic grade warming agents industry is the increasing competition from global as well as local players. The manufacturing technology for these chemicals is not so expensive and critical, therefore the entry of new player is easy. This implies the high threat of new entrant in this market.

The fluctuating price of raw materials has also been a major cause of concern for the global cosmetic grade warming agents market.

Cosmetic Grade Warming Agents Market Trends

Manufacturers of cosmetic grade warming agents are expanding their businesses through the expansion of their distribution network. A long term partnership with the distributors is helping the manufacturers to strategically grow in this market.

Manufacturers are focusing on the production of low cost and effective cosmetic grade warming agents for customers. The research activities are also focused at meeting all requirements of the customers, so that their product can be offered to varied and mass customers.

Global Cosmetic Grade Warming Agents Market: Segmentation

The global cosmetic grade warming agents market can be segmented on the basis of application, type and region.

On the basis of application, the global cosmetic grade warming agents market can be segmented as:

Cosmetics & personal care

others

On the basis of product type, the global cosmetic grade warming agents market can be segmented as:

Slimming products

Massage products

Foot care products

Others

Global Cosmetic Grade Warming Agents Market: Regional Outlook

The global cosmetic grade warming agents market is anticipated to be dominated by North America with the U.S. leading the market in terms of both production and consumption. High spending on cosmetic products has been seen in U.S., due to higher spending power of its population. Increasing focus on personal wellbeing among North American population is expected to push the consumption of cosmetic products and thus demand for warming agents. Europe is expected to follow the U.S. in terms of demand for cosmetic grade warming agents.

Asia Pacific is projected to be one of the prominent growing region in the cosmetic grade warming agents market. Growing awareness regarding the use of cosmetic grade warming agents in cosmetic products and increasing personal care market in Asia Pacific is expected to push the demand for the cosmetic grade warming agents in the region. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for cosmetic grade warming agents over the forecast period.

Global Cosmetic Grade Warming Agents Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global cosmetic grade warming agents market are:

Symrise

Corum Inc.

Greaf

Cosphatec GmbH

Cosmofarma

Hangzhou Lianzheng Chemicals Co., Ltd

Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inc.

Amik Italia S.p.A.

Chemspark

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

