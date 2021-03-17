Calcium Market – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Calcium is an alkaline earth metal and a chemical element with characteristics similar to barium and strontium. Calcium is one of the most abundant metals found in the Earth’s crust and it is commonly used in versatile applications in the form of calcium carbonate.

Calcium finds applications as a base element, fluxing agent, refining agent, finishing agent, setting agent, and a fertilizer in a wide range of end-user industries, such as paper and pulp, chemical, pharmaceuticals, construction, and sugar processing industry.

Calcium Market Dynamics

Increasing Trend of Industrialization to Boost Demand for Calcium in Infrastructural Developments

Various composites of calcium find extensive applications in a wide range of industrial sectors, and rapidly increasing number of infrastructural developments due to industrialization across the world is boosting demand for calcium. Furthermore, growth in the construction industry coupled with governmental investments in the infrastructural developments has provided an impetus to the demand for calcium. Thereby, recent trends of increasing industrialization are expected to play an important role in growth of the calcium market in the upcoming years.

Frequent Price Rise Hampers Growth of the Calcium Market

Despite the increasing uses of calcium in wide-ranging end-user industries, the calcium market is witnessing a negative impact on its growth due to leading players announcing a significant rise in the prices of calcium. Due to the uncertainty about the supply of raw materials, conformance to stringent regulatory frameworks, and packaging are among the major factors to coax manufacturers in the calcium market to announce the price rise of their calcium products. Increasing prices of calcium and its composites are leading to drive end-users to shift to cheaper calcium alternatives, which may hamper growth of the calcium market.

Growing Applications of Calcium in the Food & Beverage Industry Triggers Growth of the Calcium Market

Apart from the paper & pulp and construction industry, where calcium is used as a desulfurizing and deoxidizing agent, calcium also find numerous applications in the food & beverage industry. Calcium propionate, which is the calcium salt of propionic acid, is commonly used as a preservative in a majority of processed food products, as it acts as an anti-microbial agent to improve shelf life of packaged food. Burgeoning growth of the food & beverage industry with an upsurge in demand for packaged food is expected to contribute greatly to growth of the calcium market.

Manufacturers Establishing Networks with Steel and PVC Manufacturing Companies – An Emerging Trend in the Calcium Market

Though the calcium market is gaining momentum with its increasing number of applications in several end-user industries, a majority of leading players in the calcium market are likely to enter the steel industry and PVC industry. Increasing growth of the steel industry and PVC industry is creating lucrative opportunities for calcium market players as calcium is an important raw material and additive, and attracting calcium manufacturers to collaborate with steel and PVC manufacturers. Emerging opportunities in steel industry and PVC industry are likely to drive recent trends in the calcium market by encouraging calcium manufacturers to collaborate with steel and PVC industry players.

Calcium Market: Competitive Landscape

Solvay S.A., a Belgian chemical company and leading player in the calcium market, recently entered a distribution agreement with Composites One, a leading supplier of composite materials in North America. With this agreement, the company aims to expand and strengthen its distribution network in North America and capitalize on growing opportunities in the entire composites industry, which is likely to benefit the company’s calcium business indirectly.

Another leading player in the calcium market and a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials recently announced an average of five to 10 percent rise in the prices of its industrial calcium carbonate products. The price rise for its calcium carbonate products is attributed to cost increases in packaging, labor and capital investments, materials, and regulatory compliance, according to the company.

To be in-line with the company’s innovation strategies, a French multinational company – Imerys S.A. announced a 5-year research collaboration with Penn State University the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program (ILP). By establishing networks with universities and scientists, the leading manufacturer in the calcium market aims to bolster innovations and developments in performance additives and advanced materials.

The Fact.MR report provides detailed information about the competitive environment in the calcium market with the help of comprehensive information about calcium market players. The report features key financial information and recent developments in the strategies adopted by stakeholders in the calcium market. Some of the leading players in the calcium market profiled in the Fact.MR report are:

Huber Engineered Materials

Solvay S.A.

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.

Excalibar Minerals LLC

Imerys

Schaefer Kalk GMBH

Mississippi Lime Company

Okutama Kogyo Co

Calcium Market: Regional Outlook

According to the Fact.MR study, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share in the growth of the calcium market in the upcoming years. Developing countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as China and India, are boosting the consumption and demand for calcium in a wide range of industrial applications. Rapidly developing end-user industries in the emerging economies are expected to bolster demand for calcium in the Asia Pacific region in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions in the developed regions, such as North America and Europe, is driving growth of the calcium market.

Calcium Market: Segmentation

The information about featured in the Fact.MR study about growth parameters of the calcium market is segmented according to its form, applications, and end-user industries.

Based on its form, the calcium market can be segmented into:

Calcium carbonate

Lime

Others

Based on its applications, the calcium market can be segmented into:

Fluxing agent

Refining agent

Filler

Others

Based on its end use industries, the calcium market can be segmented into:

Construction

Pulp & Paper

PVC

Sugar processing

Steel

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

Calcium market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

Extensive Analysis of Calcium Market Research Report Covers:

Segmentation of Calcium market

Dynamics of Calcium market

Global market sizing

Demand and sale

Modern trends and challenges

Competitors and related competition

Technological advances

Value chain

Geographical Data Analysis of Calcium Market Research Report is Based On:

North America Calcium Market including (Canada and U.S.)

Latin America Calcium Market including (Brazil and Mexico)

Eastern Europe Calcium Market including (Russia and Poland)

Western Europe Calcium Market including (Spain, U.K., France, Italy and Germany)

Asia Pacific Calcium Market including (New Zealand, Australia, ASEAN, India and China)

Japan Calcium Market

Middle East and Africa Calcium Market including (North Africa, South Africa and GCC Countries)

Calcium market research report has been incorporated with first-hand information along with comprehensive analysis based on quality and quantity with the help of industry analysts. Inputs from participants and experts in the industry has also been integrated in the global report. Governing, micro and macro-economic aspects relating to parent market has been identified in the global report. Market attractiveness based on regions and segments along with qualitative impacts has also been included in the Calcium market research report.

