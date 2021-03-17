Duplex Nickel Plating Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Duplex Nickel Plating Market Introduction

There has been an increase in the demand for duplex nickel plating from automotive industries. Duplex nickel plating is a type of protective coating that is applied on various surfaces, such as metals and non-metals. Duplex nickel plating can be done for various purposes, which include decorative purposes along with corrosion protection. Two or more layers of nickel provide excellent protection against corrosion. In duplex nickel plating, a layer of semi-bright nickel acts as a sacrificial cathode, whereas a layer of bright nickel acts as the anode. These two layers protect the surface from electrolytic corrosion. Duplex nickel plating finds applications in various industries, including automotive, computer hardware, steel industry, electronics, aerospace and oil & gas, among others.

Global Duplex Nickel Plating Market Dynamics

Duplex Nickel Plating Market Drivers

The rapid growth of the automotive industry has boosted the demand for duplex nickel plating for the long-term protection of automotive parts from corrosion. Government regulations, such as EU, EPA and OSHA, are boosting the demand for duplex nickel plating. There has been an increase in the demand for duplex nickel plating from electronics & electrical industries, which is projected to boost the demand for duplex nickel plating over the forecast period. Initiatives from OEMs for sustainable technologies to help increase the life of equipment are also increasing the demand for duplex nickel plating. The decorative look of surfaces after the duplex nickel plating is an added advantage that is also expected to boost the demand for duplex nickel plating during the forecast period.

Duplex Nickel Plating Market Restraints

One of the major challenge faced by the global duplex nickel plating market is the difficulty of levelling of nickel-plated surfaces. In addition, highly skilled manpower is required to perform duplex nickel plating. Restrictions from EU and EPA for various materials used during duplex nickel plating are also likely to restrain the duplex nickel plating market.

Duplex Nickel Plating Market Trends

New plating processes are being developed for better finishing and durability. Chrome plating after nickel plating is also one of the techniques used to give surfaces a better finish.

Combinations of nickel and chromium are also being used to achieve a perfect finish. The usage of multi-layer nickel, where more than two layers of nickel are being used, is also observed in the market and is expected to create opportunities to explore new combinations for nickel plating purposes.

Global Duplex Nickel Plating Market Segmentation

The global duplex nickel plating market can be segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of application, the global duplex nickel plating market can be segmented as:

Decorative

Protective

On the basis of end use industry, the global duplex nickel plating market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Computer hardware

Steel industry

Electronics

Aerospace

Oil and gas

Others

Global Duplex Nickel Plating Market: Regional Outlook

The global duplex nickel plating market is expected to be dominated by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is an emerging region for this market. Among countries in Asia Pacific, the automotive industry in China is growing. India is also expected to witness sound growth in the demand for duplex nickel plating owing to the rapid growth of the automotive industry in the country. North America and Europe are collectively expected to hold a larger share of the duplex nickel plating market and the market is mature to a certain extent owing to the presence of a large number of electroplating plants in these regions. The shifting of automotive OEMs from Europe & other regions to China and India is estimated to drive the demand for duplex nickel plating in the coming years. Significant investments and the recovering economies of Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America duplex nickel plating market. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness higher growth in the demand for duplex nickel plating over the forecast period due to initiatives by various Middle Eastern countries for diversifying their economies.

Global Duplex Nickel Plating Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global duplex nickel plating market are:

Atlas Chrome Plating and Powder Coating

Elite Finishing, LLC

Century Plating Company

Metal Plate Polishing Inc.

Transcend Chrome Inc.

Olymco, Inc.

Capron Manufacturing

Ronatec C2C, Inc.

Eastern Plating LLC.

Electrochemical Products, Inc.

Val-Kro Industrial Plating Inc.

Zachrome

Leonhardt Plating Company

Hohman Plating

Kwality Electro Platers

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

