PEKK Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Global PEKK Market Introduction

Rising demand for plastics from the aerospace, automotive and electronics industries will create ample opportunities for the PEKK (Polyetherketoneketone) manufacturers during the forecast period. PEKK offers high strength, toughness, stiffness and heat resistance and thus, PEKK is considered to be an important industrial plastic. PEKK is a thermoplastic polymer whose shape can be changed with the application of heat. These polymers find a wide range of applications in aerospace and automotive industries.

PEKK is used in aircraft structural parts, automotive structural parts and parts of industrial machinery and equipment. PEKK is also used in various electronics and electrical parts. Toughness and heat resistance are some of its important characteristics which are favored in the aerospace and automotive industries. The major industrial applications of PEKK include cable, coating, circuit boards, composites, fibers, gaskets, machine components, flanges and seals.

Global PEKK Market Dynamics

PEKK Market Drivers

The rapid growth of the automotive industry has been creating upsurge in demand for PEKK. These are used for the manufacturing of automotive coatings, composites and other parts as well as electronic products, such as high voltage equipment, semiconductors, wire and cables. High growth in aircraft demand due to increasing population and rising spending power of the population is projected to support the demand for PEKK over the forecast period. There has been significant increase in demand of high performance materials, which have been driving the business growth of PEKK. Increasing disposable income in the developing countries is pushing the automotive market.

PEKK Market Restraints

One of the major challenges faced by the global PEKK market is its high cost. Large players in the market are continuously focusing on bringing innovations and developing processes to produce low-cost PEKK products. The large players can rip out the benefits of economies of scale and thus, sustainable growth for small players in the PEKK market is one of the big challenges in this market.

Additionally, presence of various alternative materials, including light weight metals and other polymers and plastics, is another restraining factor for this market. Environmental regulations to recycle plastics is another restraining factor for the PEKK market.

PEKK Market Trends

Automotive manufacturers are focusing on creating lightweight materials for component manufacturing. PEKK is a material of choice in various automotive and automotive electronic component manufacturing processes. Growth in automotive industry in emerging economies is therefore pushing the demand for PEKK.

As per the Boeing outlook, some of the new aircrafts use a considerable amount of advanced composites. PEKK is also used in the manufacturing of various composites. High demand for these composites is expected to further push the demand for PEKK from the aerospace industry.

Global PEKK Market Segmentation

The global PEKK market can be segmented on the basis of application, end use industry and region.

On the basis of application, the global PEKK market can be segmented as:

Cable

Coating

Circuit boards

Composites

Fibers

Gaskets

Machine Components

Flanges

Seals

Other Components

On the basis of end use industry, the global PEKK market can be segmented as:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electronics & Electrical

Other Industries

Global PEKK Market: Regional Outlook

Automotive manufacturers are shifting from mature regions to emerging countries, such as India and China. The global PEKK market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region, with China leading the market, both in terms of production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in demand for PEKK owing to the rapid growth in the automotive industry in the country. North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold significant share in the PEKK market and the growth in aerospace industry in the region is anticipated to further drive the demand for PEKK in the coming years. Significant investments and recovering economy in Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America PEKK market. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for PEKK over the forecast period, due to initiatives being taken by various Middle East countries towards making of a diversified economy.

Global PEKK Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global PEKK market are:

Arkema Group

Gharda Plastics

TenCate Advanced Materials

Solvay

Hexcel Corporation

APEXCO-PPSi

miniFactory Oy LTD

EVONIK

Zyex Ltd

RTP Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

