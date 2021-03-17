Increasing Grain Production Drives the Demand For Grain Silos and Storage Systems

The Grain Silos and Storage System Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the grain silos and storage system market is driven by factors such as the increase in production of high-quality grains through effective storing, and efficient post-harvest management of grains to drive the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure

A majority of the countries, including the US, Canada, Mexica, China, India, Germany, and the UK, which significantly export agricultural produce in the international markets, are focusing on maintaining the quality of their grains for a longer period of time. Their use is higher in the developed regions, as the farmers in these regions cultivate large-scale farmlands and store high quantities of crops for a longer period of time.

In addition, due to the increased prevalence of farmers that can invest in set-up silos, the growth of the market is high in the region. The European region consists of many strong grain silo manufacturers. The key players in the silos market, such as Rostfrei Steels, Silos Cordoba, PRADO Silos, and Symaga, are now focusing on developing silos that meet the needs of farmers in different geographies.

The key manufacturers in the grain silos and storage system market include AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), and Symaga (Spain) are some of the key service providers across the globe. Expansions and agreements, partnerships, and collaborations were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the grain silos and storage system market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios.

North America to be the largest market for grain silos and storage system during the forecast period. The on- and off-farm grain storage capacity has reached nearly 20% in the last few years, according to the US Department of Agriculture, with some of the major gains of more than 30% in North and South Dakota in North America, as farmers had switched to corn, which yields nearly twice as many bushels per acre than the area’s traditional wheat crop. Thus, firms, such as CTB, which is a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (US), are developing advanced metal grain storage silos that are used across North America.

Make an Inquiry

Some of the major players operating in the grain silos and storage system market include AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), MICHAL (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehsetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441