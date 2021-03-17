COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market by Device (High-Impact Products (Ventilators, Patient Monitors, Infusion Pumps, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices and Sleep Apnea Devices) and Low-Impact Products (Anesthesia Machines, Defibrillators and Blood Warmers)) and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, the global critical care devices market size is expected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2021 from an estimated value of USD 37.97 billion in 2020. The critical care devices market is expected to witness a growth of 44.1% from 2019 to 2020.

Recent Developments in Critical Care Device Market;

# In March 2020, Medtronic launched the MCMS COVID-19 virtual care evaluation and monitoring system. This system is now available to US health systems, plans, and employers. It follows the company’s launch of a respiratory infectious disease health check to its existing MCMS customers. Medtronic designed the new stand-alone coronavirus evaluation and monitoring system to use a virtual assistant to evaluate patients through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guideline-based survey for COVID-19 symptoms.

# In April 2020, The FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization for B. Braun’s Perfusor Space Syringe Infusion Pump, Infusomat Space Volumetric Infusion Pump, and Outlook ES Pump systems to deliver nebulized meds into a nebulizer to treat COVID-19 patients.

# In October 2019, B. Braun Medical Inc. (US) collaborated with STANLEY Healthcare (US) to integrate and deploy B. Braun’s Space Infusion Pump Systems along with DoseTrac Infusion Management Software with STANLEY Healthcare’s MobileView software, Aeroscout RTLS MobileView, at Saratoga Hospital, located in New York, US, to provide real-time pump status data

The ventilators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on products, the critical care devices market is segmented into ventilators & supplies, sleep apnea devices, patient monitors, hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices, infusion pumps, defibrillators, anesthesia machines, blood warmers, and other critical care devices supplies. The ventilators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its use in managing critically ill patients, given the fact that the coronavirus attacks the respiratory system.

The home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care settings, emergency medical services, and home care settings. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing number of ICU beds and the growing number of field & make-shift hospitals to treat and manage the COVID-19 patients.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America accounted for the largest share of the critical care devices industry in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed mainly to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US, a robust healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals in the region. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the country can easily manufacture these devices.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global critical care devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Moog Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), among others.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) was the leading player in the infusion pumps segment and accounted for the largest share in 2019. BD is known for its diversified product offerings in the field of infusion pumps. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio includes volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, ambulatory pumps, enteral pumps, and PCA pumps, under its market-leading brand—Alaris. The company also provides dedicated disposables for its infusion products. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market through continuous innovation and the launch of advanced products.