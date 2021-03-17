Propyl Gallate Market :Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market-2027

Propyl Gallate Market is expected to rise with a single digit growth rate of 7.9% in the forecast period.

The significant growth of the food and beverage market is linked with the increasing concern of people towards their health. In order to add nutrients to foods, a large number of people have started the use of food additive. One such food additive that is used widely today is propyl gallate. A propyl gallate is an ester.

It is formed by condensation of two compounds known as gallic acid and propanol. The propyl gallate is added as an additive to foods that contain oils and fats. The propyl gallate is used to prevent oxidation from peroxide and oxygen free radicals in food, thus, it can be termed as an oxidant. The compound is soluble in many compounds such as ethyl ether, ethanol, and some aqueous solution. The propyl gallate is also used as an oxidant in more than hundred cosmetic products.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here

@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3028

Vendors in the propyl gallate market are focusing on adding new nutrients to propyl gallate. They are also focusing on marketing and promotion of the product and its application. Changing behavior around food and nutrition issues is one of the key trends in the propyl gallate market.

Propyl Gallate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The propyl gallate is widely used as a triplet state quencher. The propyl gallate also finds application in fluorescence microscopy as an anti-fade reagent since it helps in reducing photobleaching of fluorescent probes. It also finds application in cosmetics, lubricants, and adhesives. Such factors are driving the adoption propyl gallate thereby propelling market growth.

Factors such as the expansion of the convenience and processed food industry in various less developed countries across the globe and expansion of the convenience and processed food industry in various less developed countries are factors promoting the adoption of propyl gallate market thereby driving its market growth.

The approval of any food additive from U.S. food and drug administration is challenging in the propyl gallate market. Factors such as stringent regulations and concerns for genetically modified food are hampering the growth of propyl gallate in the market. Less preference for food additives by consumers due to various side effects and low consumer preference for food products with food additives; in Europe for instance, 80% of consumers prefer foods that are free from artificial additives are hampering the growth of propyl gallate in the market.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts

@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3028

Propyl Gallate Market: Segmentation

The Propyl Gallate market can be categorized on the basis of the type and end-use. On the basis of the type in the Propyl Gallate market, food grade is expected to gain momentum in the forecast period due to increasing adoption of the product in the segment. On the basis of end-use, the food segment has a high share in the market and is expected to proliferate in forecast period due to increasing use of propyl gallate as an antioxidant in fats, oils and much other fats containing products.

Propyl Gallate market can be segmented on the basis of type:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Propyl Gallate market can be segmented on the basis of end-use:

Food

Cosmetics

Adhesives

Lubricants

Others

Propyl Gallate Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Propyl Gallate market are Microherb, Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co., Ltd., Gallochem co., Ltd., Hunan Linong Technology Co., Ltd., Tianxin Medical&Chemical, Microherb, Chicheng Biotech, and Xiangxigaoyuan.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports

@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3028

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates