Trocars Market : Increasing Prevalence of Appendicitis

The report “Trocars Market by Product (Disposable, Reusable, Reposable), Tip (Bladeless Trocars, Bladed Trocars, Blunt Trocars, Optical), Application (General Surgery, Urology, Pediatric, Gynecological Surgery), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2027″, is expected to reach USD 1,080.9 million by 2027 from USD 538.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of appendicitis and growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Browse 63 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 108 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Trocars Market – Global Forecast to 2027”

For details Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1897838

Disposable trocars are expected to account for the largest market share in 2018

By product, the trocars market is classified into disposable trocars, reposable trocars, reusable trocars, and accessories. The disposable trocars segment is estimated to command the largest market share in 2018. Their cost-effectiveness, user-friendliness, and safety have resulted in their greater adoption, as compared to reusable trocars.

Bladeless trocars segment is expected to account for the largest share of the trocars market in 2018

By tip, trocars market segment segmented into bladeless trocars, optical trocars, blunt trocars, and bladed trocars. In 2018, the disposable trocars segment is estimated to account for largest market share. This is mainly due to the ease of use of bladeless tip trocars, which minimize trauma to the abdominal wall and vessels. Moreover, the ergonomic design of these trocars offers high stability.

The general surgery segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The application segment is further segmented into general surgery, gynecological surgery, pediatric surgery, urological surgery, and other surgeries. The general surgery segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The key factors driven by the growth of this segment is the rising prevalence of obesity, hernia, and appendicitis.

Get a PDF Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1897838

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2018

Based on region, the trocars market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global trocars market. The large share can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence & incidence of cancer, hernia, and appendicitis. The strong presence of major market players in this region ensures easy access to trocars.

Key players in the trocars market include Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon (US), B. Braun (Germany), Applied Medical (US), Cooper Companies (US), Teleflex (US), ConMed (US), LaproSurge (UK), Purple Surgical (UK), and GENICON (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.