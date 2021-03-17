Pie Shells Market: Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling and Restraining Market Growth till 2027- Wholly Wholesome, Ready Bake Pty Ltd, Chalmers Bakery

Pie shells are uncooked pie minus the filling. Pie shells are filled with fillings and then cooked to make pie. Pie shells come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Pie shells are used in a high number of savory pies, such as steak pies and chicken curry pies. Growing demand from baker industry has complemented the growth of pie shells market. Moreover, with the increase in penetration of retail sales in the emerging market, pie shells market seems to have a bright prospect in the estimated future.

Changing consumer preferences to augment market growth

Consumers nowadays are looking for value prices, high quality, and convenient bakery products. Reduced calorie bakery items and mini-size are important trends for cost- and calorie-conscious customers. With the evolving health consciousness of the consumers, bakery products are at the end of the pleasure-sustenance spectrum in the minds of the consumers. Along with providing convenience and saving time on cooking meals, pie shells offers much more advantages which spurs the demand for pie shells in the global market.

The variety of customization options offered in the extensive range of pie shells products in the market enables the consumers to get the pie shells according to their choice and food preferences. By letting consumers customize in crust types, size, etc., to make the pie shells of their choice, pie shells manufacturers in the global market are attracting the consumers’ attention

Increasing Competition from the Higher Number of Outlets Selling Freshly Baked Pie

Pies are the most popular food products across the globe, and the number of bakery outlets in the world are increasing due to the increasing consumers’ demands. Majority of the consumers are under the impression that fresh pies are better tasting, and preservatives added in frozen pie shells can harm the health of the consumer.

This might impede the overall pie shells market growth as pie shells are often frozen and consumed days after being manufactured The number of consumers choosing freshly baked or homemade pie is relatively larger than consumers buying frozen pie shells. The increasing number of fresh bakery outlets may create challenges in the growth of the global pie shells market.

Organic pie shells new buzzword in the global pie shells market

Consumers are seeking foods that are non-GMO, minimally processed and lacks artificial flavors, colors, and additives. Owing to this, companies are offering organic clean label foods and natural products that are free from chemicals and harmful additives are minimally processed, and made from natural ingredients. Despite being an expensive commodity, consumers are willing to pay more for organic pie shells majorly to adopt healthy eating habits. As a result, high demand translating from health-conscious consumers can be seen for organic pie shells.

E-commerce platforms registering highest growth in pie shells market

The global market of pie shells can be segmented on the basis of diameter, nature, sales channel, and regions. On the basis of diameter, the global market for pie shells can be segmented as up to 5 inches, 5-7 inches, 7-9 inches, 9 inches and above. On the basis of nature, the pie shells market can be segmented as regular and organic. Regular pie shells holds maximum share in the pie shells segment.

However, organic pie shells are gaining wide traction from health-conscious consumers. On the basis of sales channel, the global pie shells market can be segmented as grocery store, convenience stores, modern trade channels, specialty stores and online sales channels. On the basis of region, the global market for pie shells can be further segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania.

Pie Shells Market Competition Tracking

Engaged stakeholders in pie shells market willing to capture a bigger slice of the market need to appropriately tailor their product offering and marketing communication efforts. Lack of investment in consumer research and product innovation have failed to influence the consumers’ decision-making process to the fullest extent.

Leading players in the global pie shells market include Wholly Wholesome, Ready Bake Pty Ltd, Chalmers Bakery, DIY Scotch Pie Company, Pillsbury Pie Crusts, Harlan Bakeries, LLC, Wicks Pies Inc., Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation, Pied Piper Pastries among others.

