Gluten-free Bakery Products Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends- Boulder Brands USA Inc., Dr. Schär AG / SPA, till 2027

Gluten-free Bakery Products Market is estimated to grow at Single digit CAGR

The rapid growth of the food industry is mainly due to consumers demand for new products having health and dietary benefits. The gluten is a substance present in cereal grains such as barley, wheat, oats and others and is responsible for the elastic texture of the dough. Gluten triggers the immune response in people having celiac disease, which may damage their lining of the small intestine. The growing health concern among the public is the key factor for the demand of gluten-free bakery products across the globe.

The company’s improvement in marketing activities and their expansion of the distribution network is projected to boost the growth of the Gluten-Free bakery products market in the near future. The global Gluten-Free bakery product market is estimated to grow with a high-end single-digit CAGR over the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Increasing Celiac Disease Cases Likely to boost the demand Growth of Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market

The increase in celiac disease cases among millennials attracts consumer towards Gluten-Free bakery products to maintain their health and dietary balance. The food allergies and food intolerance among consumers are likely to benefits the Gluten-Free bakery products market. The Gluten-Free bakery products have health benefits for consumers having celiac disease and also attracts other consumers who seek Gluten-Free bakery products.

Globalization and trade improvement between the countries is expected to contribute to the growth of Gluten-Free bakery products markets. Moreover, the government initiatives to promote health and wellness among people is projected to adhere more consumers towards Gluten-Free bakery products. The consumer change in lifestyle and inclination towards health and diet food products is expected to boost the growth of the global Gluten-Free bakery products market. The aforementioned factors related to demand and sales of gluten-free bakery products is anticipated to encourage the growth of the global gluten free bakery products market over the forecast period (2018-28).

Specialty Stores is Anticipated to be the Foremost Sales Channel in Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market

The Gluten-Free bakery products market can be segmented on the basis of product type as biscuits and cookies, bread, baked chips and wafers, cakes and pastries and other Gluten-Free bakery products.

The Gluten-Free bakery products market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as modern trade channel, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retailers, direct-to-customer and other sales channel. The specialty stores are expected to be a prominent sales channel for the sales of Gluten-Free bakery products in the forecast period.

Economic Growth in APEJ Region Expected To Boost the Gluten-free Bakery Products Market

The global Gluten-free bakery products market is segmented into Latin America, Western Europe, North America, Asia and Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The regional segments also include emerging countries such as China, India, and Australia in the Gluten-Free bakery products market. Sales and demand for the Gluten-Free bakery products in North America are expected to hold a considerable share in the global Gluten-Free bakery products market. The North America Gluten-Free bakery products market is growing due to the substantial growth in the bakery industry.

Moreover, the significant growth of food & beverage and bakery & confectionery industry in the developing regions such as APEJ and Latin America is expected to contribute to the growth of the global Gluten-Free bakery products market in the forecast period.

Manufacturer’s marketing strategy is likely to contribute to the growth of the Gluten-Free bakery products market

Some of the key players in the Gluten-Free bakery products market are Boulder Brands USA Inc., Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Kara Foodservice, MyBread Gluten-Free Bakery, Sweet Christine’s Bakery, Ultrapharm Limited, Genius Bakery, United Biscuits, New Grains Gluten-Free Bakery, Weston Bakeries Limited, WGF Bakery Products, George Weston Foods Limited, and others. The manufacturers are investing for the development of the distribution network to reach the emerging Gluten-Free bakery products market.

