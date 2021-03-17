Electronics Adhesives Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario up to 2020

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — “Growing demand for low-cost, reliable, and miniaturized electronic devices, from consumers and manufacturers, and the critical need for adhesives in high-performance industrial and consumer electronic systems will sustain growth in the long term,” says the FMI analyst.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-378

Electronics Adhesives Market – Primary Takeaways

Encapsulation applications are reflecting fast growth rates, supported by relay, power train, and transformer production and use.

UV curing products hold major revenue share, driven by superior characteristics of thermal conductivity and insulation.

North America is displaying prospects for promising growth, supported by demand for electronics adhesives in aerospace and defense sector applications.

Electronics Adhesives Market – Growth Factors

Frequent advances in electronic devices and components, and the resultant demand for specialist adhesives.

Niche applications in the rapidly growing microelectronics sector contributes to is a major contributor to market developments.

Electronics Adhesives Market – Major Constraints

Environmental concerns associated with the production of electronics adhesives is an obstacle to potential adoption rates.

Poor resistance to cold and hot environments, and resultant mechanical flaws are challenging manufacturers.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-378

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

The electronics adhesives market has witnessed a slowdown since the beginning of the global pandemic. Temporary shut downs of industrial facilities in the consumer electronics, appliances and automotive sectors have hit demand for adhesive materials in the short term. In addition, lockdowns have also limited the distribution of electronics adhesives. However, the rising demand for medical devices such as ventilators during the crisis will generate niche growth opportunities. This requirement has also resulted in the designation of electronic adhesives as essential goods in many countries boosting overall growth.

Competition Landscape

The electronics adhesives market comprises players including but not limited to Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Henkel AG & Co., KgaA, DELO Industrial Adhesives LLC, Dow Chemical Company, Bondline Electronics Adhesives Inc., Sika AG, Avery Dennison Corp., 3M Company, HB Fuller, and Wacker Chemie AG.

Players in the electronics adhesives market are pushing to invest in product development strategies aimed towards eco-friendly formulations and widening the overall scope of application for their offerings.

For instance, DELO has unveiled DELO MONOPOX TC2270, a new insulating and conductive electronic adhesive offering for semiconductor applications. MacDermid Alpha Electronics is unveiling its NP505- HR Solder paste which will provide superior thermal cycle and impact bend performance. Further, Master Bond Inc. has released EP62-1LPSPMed, a two-part, bio-compatible epoxy for electronic coating applications.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/378

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on electronics adhesives market. The market is broken down in terms of material (PUR, polyurethane, acrylic, silicone, and epoxy), application (thermal management, conformal coatings, encapsulation, surface mounting, wire tacking, soldering, underfill, sealing, and constructional) and end use (mobile & telecommunication, desktops and networks, television, home appliances, automotive, aerospace, analytical & measurement, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Future Market Insights Coverage of the Chemicals & Materials Industry

BRIC Automotive Plastics Market: Find insights on the BRIC automotive plastics market with segment analysis, statistics, influencing factors, players and key strategies adopted by market players for a 5-year forecast period.

Bio-Plastics Market: FMI’s report on the bio-plastics market offers details on the market between 2014 -2020. The study covers influencers, revenue sources, market leaders, and strategies.

APAC Flexible Glass Market: Get an in-depth analysis on the APAC flexible glass market with insights on growth levers, opportunities, policies, restraints, regional markets and market leaders.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com