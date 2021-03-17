Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market Segmentation & Growth Prospects Mapping, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) implies an advanced cementitious material with the potential to be a viable solution to sustain the building and the other infrastructure. This is due to its versatile properties such as energy capacity, high strength, and durability as related to the other conventional concrete products.

Key Players:

Lafarge

Sika AG

RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Densit

ceEntek Pte Ltd.

ELO Beton

TAKTL

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. L.L.C

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ultra-high-performance-concrete-uhpc-market

Growth Drivers:

UHPC has been used for non-structural and structural precast components in several countries. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost of UHPC material, and lack of design codes. The ultra-high performance concrete industry is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market may be explored by type, application, and geography.

Product Outlook:

Slurry-infiltrated Fibrous Concrete (SIFCON)

Reactive Powder Concrete (RPC)

Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC)

The “Slurry infiltrated fiber concrete (SIFCON)” segment dominated the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. Due to the ductile performance of SIFCON type, is used for pavement overlays.

Application Outlook:

Roads & Bridge Construction

Building Construction

Military Construction

Anti-detonating Construction

The “Roads & bridge construction” dominated the UHPC market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. In building construction, the UHPC could be used as a column, façade, and precast element. Furthermore, for the production of integrated machine parts, UHPC material is employed in the machinery sector that will eventually boost the market growth.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

North America accounted for the major share of the ultra-high performance concrete market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the upcoming period. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) industry comprise Sika AG, RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG; Lafarge; Densit; ELO Beton; Gulf Precast Concrete Co. L.L.C; TAKTL; and ceEntek Pte Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/